Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled platform redefining access to real estate and alternative private market investments, today announced the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") previously announced in the Company's news releases of June 4, 2025, and June 6, 2025.

As with the first tranche of the Offering completed on June 6, 2025 (the "First Tranche"), the Second Tranche will consist of gross proceeds of C$300,000. The Company intends to proceed with the closing of the Second Tranche in near term.

The Debentures will be issued pursuant to separate subscription agreements and will bear interest at 10% per annum, maturing 24 months from the date of issuance, unless earlier converted in accordance with their terms. The Debentures issuable under the Second Tranche will be convertible into common shares of the Company at the option of the holder at a fixed conversion price of $0.20. All conversions are subject to the terms and conditions set out in the applicable Debenture certificates and to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), including compliance with its minimum pricing and price reservation requirements and all applicable securities laws.

The Debentures issued pursuant to the Second Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Final closing of the private placement is subject to receipt of TSXV approval. No finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Second Tranche of the Offering.

Upon completion of the Second Tranche, the Company will have raised an aggregate of $600,000 from the Offering. This aggregate includes $300,000 raised in the First Tranche.

The proceeds from the Debentures are intended to be used for general working capital and corporate purposes, including continued development and expansion of the Company's technology platform and investment product offerings.

Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform delivering streamlined access to institutional-quality real estate and alternative investments. Headquartered in Vancouver with licenses and presence across Canada, Parvis combines regulatory infrastructure, marketing expertise, and end-to-end technology to simplify private investing for individuals and institutions. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the completion of the Second Tranche; the completion of the third tranche of the Offering; the use of proceeds from the Offering, and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Offering, or any tranche thereof, may not be completed on the terms described or at all; the risk that TSX Venture Exchange approval may not be obtained; adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @ParvisInvest

Facebook: ParvisInvest

LinkedIn: Parvis

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282941

Source: Parvis Invest Inc.