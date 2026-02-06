Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026
06.02.2026 01:18 Uhr
Iyuno Achieves ISO27001 Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Security & Trust

BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iyuno has successfully achieved ISO27001 certification, a globally recognized standard for information security management. This milestone reflects Iyuno's commitment to security best practices and the ongoing work to protect content, data and operations across its global footprint.

Iyuno Achieves ISO279001 Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Security & Trust

"Our teams have worked with real focus to align Iyuno to the ISO27001 framework," said Allan Dembry, Iyuno Chief Security & IT Officer. "Security doesn't exist in isolation. Achieving ISO27001 helps us contribute more meaningfully to the broader ecosystem by bringing consistent, reliable practices to our work with clients and partners."

ISO27001 provides a framework for identifying, managing and reducing risks through well-defined processes that span technology, governance, and daily operations.

This certification reinforces Iyuno's security-first approach and provides a strong foundation as the company continues to partner with clients, creators, and technology providers across the industry.

ABOUT IYUNO

Iyuno (www.iyuno.com) is a leading provider of localization services for the media and entertainment industry. Trusted by top entertainment brands and creators worldwide, Iyuno offers comprehensive end-to-end localization services from 45 offices across 29 countries. Backed by a team of exceptional creative and technical talent, state-of-the-art facilities, and cutting-edge technologies, Iyuno proudly boasts the largest global footprint amplifying its dubbing, subtitling and media services offerings.

Iyuno Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888323/Iyuno_Achieves_ISO279001_Certification.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683109/Iyuno_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iyuno-achieves-iso27001-certification-reinforcing-its-commitment-to-security--trust-302680831.html

