Sake exports continued to expand in 2025 in both value and volume, with export destinations reaching a record 81 countries and regions. Export value increased 6% year on year to 45.9 billion yen, while export volume rose 8% to 33.55 million liters (3.73 million cases on a 9-liter basis), marking the second-highest export performance on record. The average export unit price per 750 ml bottle declined 2% year on year to 1,026 yen.

Export value has nearly doubled since 2020, and the CAGR over the past five years reached 14%. This underscores sake's position as a high-growth category globally.

Asia remained the largest export destination, with export value totaling 28.8 billion yen, representing an 8% increase year on year and accounting for 63% of total export value. North America recorded exports of 12.4 billion yen, a 1% year-on-year decline, making it the only region to fall below the previous year's level. Although current export value remains modest, Latin America continued to surge, quadrupling in size since 2020 and expanding destination countries to 10.

China was the largest destination country, with export value reaching 13.3 billion yen, up 14% year on year. In contrast, exports to the United States declined 3% year on year to 11 billion yen, reflecting a downturn in the second half of the year. Among the leading export markets, South Korea recorded particularly strong growth, with export value increasing 17% year on year to 4.4 billion yen-4.5 times higher than in 2020. While South Korea's average export unit price remains below the average, it has continued to rise steadily.

Commenting on this growth, Hitoshi Utsunomiya, Director of the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS), cited heightened international interest following the 2024 registration of traditional knowledge and skills of sake-making with koji mold as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. He also pointed to strengthened promotional and educational efforts, including participation in international trade fairs, Expo-related events, and educational programs conducted jointly with the Association de la Sommellerie Internationale.

Looking ahead, the JSS will continue bolstering its activities not only in established markets but also in emerging regions such as Central and Eastern Europe and Latin America. Through initiatives that emphasize sake's pairing potential, experiential value, and cultural significance, the JSS aims to further communicate the appeal of sake to consumers worldwide.

