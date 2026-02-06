HONG KONG, Feb 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On 6 February, Muyuan Foods Co., Ltd. ("Muyuan Foods" or the "Company", Stock Code: 2714.HK), a global leader in the pork industry, officially listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited today, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the Company's international development.



Powerful Cornerstone Investors Underscore Muyuan's Industry Leadership



For this Hong Kong IPO, Muyuan Foods successfully attracted a prestigious lineup of cornerstone investors, including Charoen Pokphand Foods, Wilmar International Limited (Wii Pte. Ltd. and HPRY), Sinochem Hong Kong, Hong Kong Henan Agri



International, FIL Investment, RBC Global Asset Management (Asia) Limited and Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd., and other renowned institutions'14 in total'with combined subscription amounting to US$685 million. This formidable cornerstone investor group not only provides the Company with stable financial support but also brings abundant industrial resources and an international perspective, laying a solid foundation for its subsequent global expansion and valuation enhancement.



As a technology-driven pork industry leader, Muyuan Foods has deep expertise cultivated over many years in the industry and has established a uniquely advantageous vertically integrated business model. Its operations comprehensively cover the entire pork industry chain, including hog breeding, hog farming, feed production, as well as slaughtering and meat production. Leveraging synergistic advantages across the entire chain, the Company has steadily maintained its leadership position in the hog farming industry.



According to statistics from Frost & Sullivan, since 2021, measured by hog production capacity and hog sales volume, Muyuan Foods has become the world's largest hog farming enterprise. Its hog sales volume has ranked first globally for four consecutive years, solidifying its position as the industry leader. In terms of market share, the Company's global market share steadily increased from 2.6% in 2021 to 5.6% in 2024. As of 2024, this market share already exceeded the combined market share of the world's second to fourth largest participants in the hog farming industry, further widening the gap with peers and continuously highlighting its core competitiveness.



Steady Earnings Growth Maintained; Active Overseas Market Expansion Strengthens Competitiveness



Relying on its full industry chain layout and efficient operational management, Muyuan Foods has maintained steady earnings growth in recent years, with profitability continuously improving, demonstrating the Company's operational resilience through solid business data. Data shows that the Company's revenue scale grew steadily from RMB124.826 billion in 2022 to RMB137.947 billion in 2024. Net profit surged significantly from RMB14.933 billion in 2022 to RMB18.925 billion in 2024, indicating remarkable growth and continuously optimized profitability. Entering 2025, the Company's growth momentum further accelerated. In the first nine months of 2025, the Company achieved operating revenue of RMB111.790 billion, a year-on-year increase of 15.5%, and realized a net profit of RMB15.112 billion, a substantial year-on-year increase of 34.4%. The double-digit growth in both revenue and net profit fully demonstrates the Company's strong development momentum and favorable profit outlook.



While consolidating its leading position in the domestic market and achieving rapid self-development, Muyuan Foods has consistently anchored its global development strategy, actively expanding into overseas markets. Using the export of technology and equipment as a key approach, it empowers the upgrading of the global hog farming industry and builds an international farming ecosystem. In 2024, the Company entered into a deep strategic partnership with BAF Vietnam Agriculture, providing services including hog house design, biosecurity management, odor control solutions and smart hog farming to help its partner optimize farming efficiency, reduce operational costs, and practice environmentally responsible farming.



The smooth progress of this cooperation marks a crucial first successful step for Muyuan Foods in its global layout, accumulating valuable experience for subsequent overseas market expansion. On the other hand, leveraging the vast potential of overseas markets, Muyuan Foods will further achieve optimized resource allocation and efficient synergy on a global scale, continuously broadening its corporate growth boundaries and diversifying profit sources, thereby solidifying its core advantages and enhancing comprehensive competitiveness.



Overall, the successful listing in Hong Kong not only signifies that Muyuan Foods has formally entered a new stage of internationalized development, establishing an important bridge connecting global capital and resources, but also indicates that the Company's operational management level, industry competitiveness, and development potential have gained broad recognition from the international capital market. In the future, Muyuan Foods will seize this listing opportunity, adhere to the philosophy of technology-driven and green development, continue to deepen its involvement in the entire pork industry chain, constantly strengthen its core competitiveness, steadily advance its global layout, further consolidate its position as the global leader in the hog farming industry, and open up broader growth space. Its future development is worthy of market anticipation.







Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.





© 2026 JCN Newswire