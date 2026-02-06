Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) (the "Company" or "QRC") announces that on February 5, 2026, it acquired a convertible debenture of ATHA Energy Corp. ("ATHA") in the principal amount of US$25,000,000 (approximately Can. $34,130,000) (the "Debenture"). The Debenture is convertible into 40,152,941 ATHA shares at a price of $0.85 per share. In addition, QRC has been issued 1,552,900 common shares of ATHA in payment of an establishment fee (the "Establishment Fee Shares"). If the Debenture was converted into ATHA common shares in accordance with its terms, QRC would hold an aggregate of 41,705,841 common shares of ATHA, representing approximately 10.8% of ATHA's issued and outstanding common shares. QRC held no securities of ATHA prior to the acquisition of the Debentures and the Establishment Fee Shares. The Debentures and the Establishment Fee were acquired for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions, QRC may from time to time, acquire additional securities of ATHA, dispose of some or all of its existing or additional ATHA securities or may continue to hold the securities of ATHA.
Queen's Road Capital is a dividend paying, leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded companies. The Company acquires and holds securities for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in politically safe jurisdictions.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, visit the Company's website at www.queensrdcapital.com or contact by email info@queensrdcapital.com or phone +852 2759 2022
Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's growth strategy and the Company's future performance. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, inability to identify or successfully conclude corporate transactions, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; and general market and mining exploration risks. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.
