Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) (the "Company" or "QRC") announces that on February 5, 2026, it acquired a convertible debenture of ATHA Energy Corp. ("ATHA") in the principal amount of US$25,000,000 (approximately Can. $34,130,000) (the "Debenture"). The Debenture is convertible into 40,152,941 ATHA shares at a price of $0.85 per share. In addition, QRC has been issued 1,552,900 common shares of ATHA in payment of an establishment fee (the "Establishment Fee Shares"). If the Debenture was converted into ATHA common shares in accordance with its terms, QRC would hold an aggregate of 41,705,841 common shares of ATHA, representing approximately 10.8% of ATHA's issued and outstanding common shares. QRC held no securities of ATHA prior to the acquisition of the Debentures and the Establishment Fee Shares. The Debentures and the Establishment Fee were acquired for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions, QRC may from time to time, acquire additional securities of ATHA, dispose of some or all of its existing or additional ATHA securities or may continue to hold the securities of ATHA.

Queen's Road Capital is a dividend paying, leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded companies. The Company acquires and holds securities for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in politically safe jurisdictions.

