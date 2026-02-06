Chiral Nano AG: Chiral raises $12M to unlock post-silicon computing beyond Moore's Law

ZURICH, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiral , a Swiss nanotechnology company pioneering next-generation semiconductor and quantum technologies with nanomaterials, today announced the successful closing of a $12 million seed financing round led by Crane Venture Partners , with participation from Quantonation , HCVC , and Founderful , as well as public funding from Innosuisse .

The funding supports Chiral's mission to make post-silicon computing chips based on nanomaterials manufacturable at wafer scale and to unlock the next generation of chips beyond the limits of conventional silicon.

As the semiconductor industry approaches the physical and economic limits of silicon scaling described by Moore's Law, nanomaterials such as carbon nanotube and two-dimensional materials are widely seen as a viable path to sustain performance and energy efficiency gains. In fact, the technology roadmaps of numerous industry leaders like TSMC highlight the adoption of nanomaterials. While their potential has been demonstrated repeatedly in academic research, industrial adoption has remained limited due to a critical manufacturing bottleneck: the lack of scalable, precise, and contamination-free integration processes.

"Nanomaterials have shown outstanding performance in research for years, but without scalable and controllable manufacturing, their impact remains limited," said Seoho Jung, CEO at Chiral. "Chiral has the necessary capabilities that can turn material-level breakthroughs into industrial reality."

Chiral was founded to solve this manufacturing challenge with the industry's first robotic nanomaterial integration system. The system is built around automation, high-precision engineering, and AI for the robotic integration of nanomaterials into silicon wafers. Unlike conventional methods, this approach enables precise, selective, and contamination-free placement of nanomaterials-a clear path from single-device experiments to wafer-scale integration.

Since its incorporation and pre-seed financing round two years ago, Chiral has advanced its automation and process control capabilities, developed its first commercial equipment system, and helped customers in industry and research significantly accelerate their development.

The newly raised seed capital adds strong momentum to that evolution.

"The next foundational shift in computing won't come from materials alone, it will come from making those materials work for real systems and real customers. Chiral brings that level of engineering discipline to nanomaterials, and that's why we believe they have an important role to play in what comes after silicon," said Krishna Visvanathan, Co-founder and Partner at Crane Venture Partners.

Jung added, "Our customers will soon announce results that demonstrate how Chiral's technology has advanced their device performance. In parallel, we are moving from development into deployment, with our first commercial systems being installed at customer sites this year."

The company will further strengthen its automation, precision, and throughput, while demonstrating reliability and scalability in real-world environments. By doing so, the company aims to accelerate the industrial adoption of nanomaterials in advanced semiconductor and quantum devices. With nanomaterials increasingly positioned as a cornerstone of post-silicon electronics, Chiral's focus remains on enabling their transition from experimental promise to manufacturable technologies.

About Chiral

Chiral is a Swiss deeptech company developing tools and processes for the scalable integration of nanomaterials into next-generation semiconductor devices. Founded in 2023 as an ETH Zurich and Empa spin-off, Chiral combines scientific rigor with engineering execution to make breakthrough materials manufacturable for advanced electronics. For more information, visit www.chiralnano.com .



