Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181
Tradegate
05.02.26 | 16:03
33,140 Euro
-0,54 % -0,180
06.02.2026
ISS World Services A/S: ISS announces a contract non-renewal

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, today announced that it will not be renewing a contract with a customer in the United Kingdom.

Copenhagen, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The contract, valued at around DKK 300 million annually, will conclude end of Q1 2026.



For media enquiries: Amanda Simpson, Group Communications, press@group.issworld.com For investor enquiries: Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725 Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

