BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Once Upon a Farm today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,997,209 shares of its common stock, 7,631,537 shares of which are being offered by Once Upon a Farm and 3,365,672 shares of which are being offered by certain existing stockholders, at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. Once Upon a Farm has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,649,581 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on February 6, 2026 under the ticker symbol "OFRM." The offering is expected to close on February 9, 2026 subject to customary closing conditions.Once Upon a Farm intends to use its net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its credit facility, purchase new equipment for operations, make certain payments conditioned upon the offering and for general corporate purposes.Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities and William Blair are acting as bookrunning managers. Barclays, Evercore ISI, Deutsche Bank Securities, Oppenheimer & Co., and TD Cowen are acting as bookrunners. Drexel Hamilton and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers.A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 30, 2026. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.Copies of the final prospectus related to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.About Once Upon a FarmAt Once Upon a Farm, Farm-Fresh Tastes Grow Here. We're on a greater mission in providing organic, crave-worthy, snacks and meals for children of all ages. Our delicious and thoughtful recipes are crafted with the best organic ingredients - whole fruits and veggies picked, then cold-pressed (our pouches), freshly frozen (our meals) to perfection, refrigerated oat bars, and our new line of farm fresh tasting pantry snacks - to support growing kids at every stage and milestone. All of our products are organic, non-GMO, contain no added sugar, and are free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives - just simple, real, nutritious food your entire family will love.ContactsInvestor Relations:Reed Anderson, ICRAlex Liscum, ICROFARMIR@icrinc.comMedia:Jessica Liddell, ICRKate Schneiderman, ICROFARMPR@icrinc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260205101373/en/