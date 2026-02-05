NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradermics, Incorporated ("Veradermics"), (NYSE: MANE) a dermatologist-founded, late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics for common aesthetic and dermatological conditions, today announced the closing of its previously announced upsized initial public offering of 17,339,294 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $17.00 per share, including 2,261,647 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $294.8 million, before deducting underwriting discount and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the shares were sold by Veradermics. Veradermics shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on February 4, 2026 under the ticker symbol "MANE".Jefferies, Leerink Partners, Citigroup, and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.Registration statements relating to the shares being sold in the offering have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are effective. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11718, by telephone at (800) 831-9146; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 110 E. 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About VeradermicsVeradermics is a dermatologist-founded, late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics to address pervasive treatment challenges in highly prevalent aesthetic and dermatological conditions. Veradermics aims to develop a focused portfolio of aesthetic dermatology product candidates targeting high-prevalence dermatologic conditions, with potential selective development of medical dermatology product candidates. Its lead program, VDPHL01, is being developed as an oral, non-hormonal treatment for men and women with pattern hair loss, to reduce the barriers to wide adoption of chronic hair loss therapy and potentially transform pattern hair loss treatment. VDPHL01 is an oral, extended-release formulation of minoxidil, a proven hair growth agent, designed to maximize minoxidil's impact on hair restoration while minimizing the risk of cardiac activity.ContactsMedia:Mike Beyer, Sam Brown, Inc.312-961-2502mikebeyer@sambrown.comInvestors:Monique Allaire, THRUSTmonique@thrustsc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260205372080/en/