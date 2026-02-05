Qualys, Inc.: Qualys Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 Revenue Growth of 10% Year-Over-Year

Full Year 2025 Revenue Growth of 10% Year-Over-Year

Announces $200 Million Increase to Share Repurchase Program

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ), a leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. For the quarter, the Company reported revenues of $175.3 million, net income under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") of $53.2 million, non-GAAP net income of $67.7 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $82.6 million, GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.47, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.87.

"Qualys is redefining how organizations manage pre-breach cyber risk by natively unifying Continuous Threat Exposure Management with exploit confirmation, risk quantification, and automated remediation powered by an agentic AI risk fabric. Against this backdrop, we continued to execute well in Q4, demonstrated by another quarter of solid revenue growth and profitability," said Sumedh Thakar, Qualys' president and CEO. "Our pace of innovation and targeted investments are driving competitive differentiation, deeper Enterprise TruRisk Management adoption, broader engagements across large federal agencies, growing partner-led execution, and early QFlex success. We believe these achievements position Qualys as a trusted leader in pre-breach cyber risk management and establish a strong foundation for durable, long-term growth."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 10% to $175.3 million compared to $159.2 million for the same quarter in 2024.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 12% to $146.1 million compared to $130.2 million for the same quarter in 2024. GAAP gross margin was 83% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 82% for the same quarter in 2024. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 12% to $149.0 million compared to $133.0 million for the same quarter in 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 85% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 84% for the same quarter in 2024.

Operating Income: GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 19% to $58.8 million compared to $49.4 million for the same quarter in 2024. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP operating income was 34% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 31% for the same quarter in 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 13% to $80.1 million compared to $70.7 million for the same quarter in 2024. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating income was 46% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 44% for the same quarter in 2024.

Net Income: GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 21% to $53.2 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, compared to $44.0 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2024. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP net income was 30% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 28% for the same quarter in 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 14% to $67.7 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, compared to $59.4 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2024. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP net income was 39% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 37% for the same quarter in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 11% to $82.6 million compared to $74.2 million for the same quarter in 2024. As a percentage of revenues, Adjusted EBITDA was 47% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 47% for the same quarter in 2024.

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 59% to $75.7 million compared to $47.7 million for the same quarter in 2024. As a percentage of revenues, operating cash flow was 43% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 30% for the same quarter in 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Business Highlights

Enhancing Qualys' Enterprise TruRisk Management (ETM) solution, we introduced identity security (ETM Identity), industry-specific threat prioritization (TruLens), and exploit validation (TruConfirm) to help organizations predict and guard against new and emerging attack vectors.

Successfully launched ROCon, Qualys' reimagined user conference series, positioning the Risk Operations Center (ROC) as the future of cyber risk management, with events in the Americas and APAC focused on translating technical risk into measurable business outcomes, and combined attendance up over 20% from last year's events.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues for 2025 increased by 10% to $669.1 million compared to $607.6 million for 2024.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for 2025 increased by 12% to $554.4 million compared to $496.1 million for 2024. GAAP gross margin was 83% for 2025 compared to 82% in 2024. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 12% to $565.4 million for 2025 compared to $507.1 million for 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 85% in 2025 compared to 83% in 2024.

Operating Income: GAAP operating income for 2025 increased by 19% to $222.0 million compared to $187.2 million for 2024. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP operating income was 33% for 2025 compared to 31% for 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for 2025 increased by 13% to $301.5 million compared to $267.2 million for 2024. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating income was 45% for 2025 compared to 44% for 2024.

Net Income: GAAP net income for 2025 increased by 14% to $198.3 million, or $5.44 per diluted share, compared to $173.7 million, or $4.65 per diluted share for 2024. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP net income was 30% for 2025 compared to 29% for 2024. Non-GAAP net income for 2025 increased by 13% to $257.8 million, or $7.07 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $229.0 million, or $6.13 per diluted share for 2024. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP net income was 39% for 2025 compared to 38% for 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for 2025 increased by 11% to $313.4 million compared to $282.8 million for 2024. As a percentage of revenues, Adjusted EBITDA was 47% for 2025 compared to 47% for 2024.

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow for 2025 increased by 27% to $309.4 million compared to $244.1 million for 2024. As a percentage of revenues, operating cash flow was 46% for 2025 compared to 40% for 2024.

Full Year 2025 Business Highlights

Market Recognition

Independent analyst firm GigaOm recognized Qualys as a leader across multiple security categories. Qualys' TotalCloud solution was named a Leader and Outperformer in the Cloud Workload Security and Container Radars, and a Leader in Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP). GigaOm also named Qualys' Cybersecurity Asset Management solution a Leader in the Attack Surface Management Radar, TotalAppSec a Leader in the API Security and Exposure Management Radar, and TruRisk Eliminate/Patch Management the Leader in its Patch Management Solutions Radar.

Qualys' Cybersecurity Asset Management was named a Leader in the 2025 KuppingerCole Analysts AG Leadership Compass for Attack Surface Management, while Qualys' TotalCloud solution was named a Leader in the CNAPP Leadership Compass.

Qualys' TotalCloud and VMDR solutions were each recognized as best-in-class by SC Awards Europe, underscoring Qualys' excellence and contributions in shaping the future of technology and cybersecurity.

IDC recognized Qualys as a leader in its 2025 IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Exposure Management.

Received two Pwnie Awards (Epic Achievement and Best Remote Code Execution), recognizing the Qualys Threat Research Unit's work in rapid remediation and attack prevention.

Gartner Identified Qualys as a 2025 Magic Quadrant Leader in Exposure Assessment Platforms.

Products & Features

Unveiled an agentic AI agent marketplace delivering agents that act as a digital extension of security teams to autonomously drive cyber risk operations through Qualys' Enterprise TruRisk Management solution.

Enhancing our Enterprise TruRisk Management (ETM) solution, we introduced identity security (ETM Identity), industry-specific threat prioritization (TruLens) and exploit validation (TruConfirm) to help organizations predict and guard against new and emerging attack vectors.

Successfully launched Qualys' TotalAppSec solution, unifying API security, web application scanning, and malware detection for comprehensive application risk management.

Integrated Qualys' Container Security solution with ServiceNow to automate vulnerability detection, prioritization, and remediation seamlessly through ServiceNow workflows.

Expanded Qualys' TotalAI solution with advanced AI security capabilities, including multi-modal protections and internal Large Language Model (LLM) scanning to secure the Machine Learning Operations pipeline.

Enhanced Qualys Policy Audit solution to streamline evidence collection, prioritize remediation, and support continuous audit readiness.

Business Developments

Achieved FedRAMP High Authorization for the Qualys GovCloud Platform, making it one of the few cybersecurity platforms to meet the rigorous federal standards and expanding support for federal, defense, and intelligence agencies.

Introduced the Managed Risk Operations Center (mROC), powered by Qualys' Enterprise TruRisk Management solution, along with inaugural mROC Alliance Partners - BlueVoyant, GuidePoint Security, ImagineX, NetHive, The Tech Collective, and Teksalah - to expand global adoption of risk-centric managed services. The mROC partner alliance is now 15 members strong.

Expanded Qualys' public sector presence, including opening a Washington, D.C. office and hosting the second annual Public Sector Cyber Risk Conference.

Successfully launched ROCon, Qualys' reimagined user conference series, positioning the ROC as the future of cyber risk management, with events in the Americas and APAC focused on translating technical risk into measurable business outcomes, and combined attendance up over 20% from last year's events.

Financial Performance Outlook

Based on information as of today, February 5, 2026, Qualys is issuing the following financial guidance for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2026. The Company emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the sections entitled "Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

First Quarter 2026 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the first quarter of 2026 to be in the range of $172.5 million to $174.5 million, representing 8% to 9% growth over the same quarter in 2025. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.29 to $1.36, which assumes an effective income tax rate of 21%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.76 to $1.83, which assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 20%. First quarter 2026 net income per diluted share estimates are based on approximately 36.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter.

Full Year 2026 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the full year of 2026 to be in the range of $717.0 million to $725.0 million, representing 7% to 8% growth over 2025. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $5.20 to $5.48. This assumes an effective income tax rate of 21%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $7.17 to $7.45. This assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 20%. Full year 2026 net income per diluted share estimates are based on approximately 35.4 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Qualys has not reconciled non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to GAAP net income per diluted share guidance because Qualys does not provide guidance on the various reconciling cash and non-cash items between GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income (i.e., stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions and non-recurring items). The actual dollar amount of reconciling items in the first quarter and full year 2026 is likely to have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP net income per diluted share in the first quarter and full year 2026. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to the GAAP net income per diluted share guidance is not available without unreasonable effort.

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues $ 175,282

$ 159,191

$ 669,125

$ 607,571 Cost of revenues (1) 29,167

29,037

114,768

111,482 Gross profit 146,115

130,154

554,357

496,089 Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 28,954

28,302

117,284

111,852 Sales and marketing (1) 39,755

34,063

143,505

128,303 General and administrative (1) 18,571

18,376

71,616

68,738 Total operating expenses 87,280

80,741

332,405

308,893 Income from operations 58,835

49,413

221,952

187,196 Other income (expense), net:













Interest income 6,345

6,194

25,251

25,784 Other income (expense), net (754)

(1,777)

(375)

(3,158) Total other income, net 5,591

4,417

24,876

22,626 Income before income taxes 64,426

53,830

246,828

209,822 Income tax provision 11,276

9,865

48,508

36,142 Net income $ 53,150

$ 43,965

$ 198,320

$ 173,680 Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.48

$ 1.20

$ 5.49

$ 4.72 Diluted $ 1.47

$ 1.19

$ 5.44

$ 4.65 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:













Basic 35,822

36,568

36,142

36,799 Diluted 36,140

37,000

36,453

37,353 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Cost of revenues $ 2,287

$ 2,162

$ 8,529

$ 8,129 Research and development 4,787

5,277

20,061

21,188 Sales and marketing 4,034

3,670

13,807

14,690 General and administrative 9,545

9,570

34,569

33,126 Total stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized $ 20,653

$ 20,679

$ 76,966

$ 77,133

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)



December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,258

$ 232,182 Short-term marketable securities 195,681

149,241 Accounts receivable, net 170,991

164,551 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,686

39,717 Total current assets 657,616

585,691 Long-term marketable securities 250,868

193,887 Property and equipment, net 23,166

30,349 Operating leases - right of use asset 46,001

40,968 Deferred tax assets, net 74,518

81,307 Intangible assets, net 4,255

6,812 Goodwill 7,447

7,447 Noncurrent restricted cash 1,200

1,200 Other noncurrent assets 30,010

25,876 Total assets $ 1,095,081

$ 973,537 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,202

$ 1,270 Accrued liabilities 57,694

45,942 Deferred revenues, current 401,127

371,457 Operating lease liabilities, current 7,315

9,721 Total current liabilities 467,338

428,390 Deferred revenues, noncurrent 16,285

24,265 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 44,959

37,500 Other noncurrent liabilities 5,346

6,266 Total liabilities 533,928

496,421 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 36

37 Additional paid-in capital 731,788

664,879 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,012)

1,417 Accumulated deficit (166,659)

(189,217) Total stockholders' equity 561,153

477,116 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,095,081

$ 973,537

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Cash flow from operating activities:





Net income $ 198,320

$ 173,680 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 14,491

18,513 Provision for credit losses 1,226

764 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 76,966

77,133 Accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (3,440)

(6,735) Deferred income taxes 8,412

(19,465) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (7,666)

(19,089) Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,821)

(14,655) Accounts payable 27

219 Accrued liabilities and other noncurrent liabilities 7,195

2,945 Deferred revenues 21,690

30,784 Net cash provided by operating activities 309,400

244,094 Cash flow from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (349,150)

(368,277) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 248,216

309,184 Purchases of property and equipment (4,990)

(12,334) Net cash used in investing activities (105,924)

(71,427) Cash flow from financing activities:





Repurchase of common stock (183,425)

(139,875) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 16,294

17,269 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (25,020)

(28,416) Proceeds from issuance of common stock through employee stock purchase plan 6,751

6,872 Payment of acquisition-related holdback -

(1,500) Net cash used in financing activities (185,400)

(145,650) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 18,076

27,017 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 233,382

206,365 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 251,458

$ 233,382

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 53,150

$ 43,965

$ 198,320

$ 173,680 Net income as a percentage of revenues 30 %

28 %

30 %

29 % Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2,499

3,464

11,934

15,610 Amortization of intangible assets 639

639

2,557

2,903 Income tax provision 11,276

9,865

48,508

36,142 Stock-based compensation 20,653

20,679

76,966

77,133 Total other income, net (5,591)

(4,417)

(24,876)

(22,626) Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,626

$ 74,195

$ 313,409

$ 282,842 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 47 %

47 %

47 %

47 %

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP Cost of revenues $ 29,167

$ 29,037

$ 114,768

$ 111,482 Less: Stock-based compensation (2,287)

(2,162)

(8,529)

(8,129) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (639)

(639)

(2,557)

(2,837) Non-GAAP Cost of revenues $ 26,241

$ 26,236

$ 103,682

$ 100,516 GAAP Gross profit $ 146,115

$ 130,154

$ 554,357

$ 496,089 Plus: Stock-based compensation 2,287

2,162

8,529

8,129 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 639

639

2,557

2,837 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 149,041

$ 132,955

$ 565,443

$ 507,055 GAAP Research and development $ 28,954

$ 28,302

$ 117,284

$ 111,852 Less: Stock-based compensation (4,787)

(5,277)

(20,061)

(21,188) Less: Amortization of intangible assets -

-

-

(66) Non-GAAP Research and development $ 24,167

$ 23,025

$ 97,223

$ 90,598 GAAP Sales and marketing $ 39,755

$ 34,063

$ 143,505

$ 128,303 Less: Stock-based compensation (4,034)

(3,670)

(13,807)

(14,690) Non-GAAP Sales and marketing $ 35,721

$ 30,393

$ 129,698

$ 113,613 GAAP General and administrative $ 18,571

$ 18,376

$ 71,616

$ 68,738 Less: Stock-based compensation (9,545)

(9,570)

(34,569)

(33,126) Non-GAAP General and administrative $ 9,026

$ 8,806

$ 37,047

$ 35,612 GAAP Operating expenses $ 87,280

$ 80,741

$ 332,405

$ 308,893 Less: Stock-based compensation (18,366)

(18,517)

(68,437)

(69,004) Less: Amortization of intangible assets -

-

-

(66) Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 68,914

$ 62,224

$ 263,968

$ 239,823 GAAP Income from operations $ 58,835

$ 49,413

$ 221,952

$ 187,196 Plus: Stock-based compensation 20,653

20,679

76,966

77,133 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 639

639

2,557

2,903 Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 80,127

$ 70,731

$ 301,475

$ 267,232 GAAP Net income $ 53,150

$ 43,965

$ 198,320

$ 173,680 Plus: Stock-based compensation 20,653

20,679

76,966

77,133 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 639

639

2,557

2,903 Less: Tax adjustment (6,727)

(5,916)

(20,028)

(24,728) Non-GAAP Net income $ 67,715

$ 59,367

$ 257,815

$ 228,988 GAAP Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.48

$ 1.20

$ 5.49

$ 4.72 Diluted $ 1.47

$ 1.19

$ 5.44

$ 4.65 Non-GAAP Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.89

$ 1.62

$ 7.13

$ 6.22 Diluted $ 1.87

$ 1.60

$ 7.07

$ 6.13 Weighted average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 35,822

36,568

36,142

36,799 Diluted 36,140

37,000

36,453

37,353

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES FREE CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024 GAAP Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 309,400

$ 244,094 Less:





Purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from disposal (4,990)

(12,334) Non-GAAP Free cash flows $ 304,410

$ 231,760

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES CALCULATED CURRENT BILLINGS (unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024 GAAP Revenue $ 175,282

$ 159,191 GAAP Revenue growth compared to same quarter of prior year 10 %

10 % Plus: Current deferred revenue at December 31 401,127

371,457 Less: Current deferred revenue at September 30 (371,476)

(337,821) Non-GAAP Calculated current billings $ 204,933

$ 192,827 Calculated current billings growth compared to same quarter of prior year 6 %

13 %

SOURCE Qualys, Inc.