Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918692 | ISIN: US0240611030 | Ticker-Symbol: AYA
Tradegate
05.02.26 | 21:59
7,000 Euro
+0,72 % +0,050
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DAUCH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAUCH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9007,05009:25
6,9007,05009:04
PR Newswire
05.02.2026 22:30 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dauch Corporation Expands Board of Directors

DETROIT, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dauch Corporation (Dauch), (NYSE: DCH) today announced it has named Simon Mackenzie Smith and Fiona MacAulay to its Board of Directors.

"I am pleased to welcome Simon and Fiona to the Dauch Board of Directors," said David C. Dauch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "They bring extensive experience across multiple industries and jurisdictions, including deep understanding of the European market at a transformational time for our company following our recent acquisition of Dowlais Group plc and its subsidiaries, GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallurgy."

Simon Mackenzie Smith has a wealth of experience in corporate finance and M&A, with an investment banking career spanning over 35 years. Mackenzie Smith has advised on some of the UK's largest mergers and acquisitions including Royal Dutch Shell plc's $52 billion takeover of BG Group Plc in 2016. Before retiring in 2021, he was chair of Corporate and Investment Banking UK and Ireland at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Mackenzie Smith is the prior chair of Dowlais Group plc and currently serves as the chair of TORM plc.

Fiona MacAulay has over 35 years of global experience in the oil, gas and resources sector across small, mid and large cap companies. She has held senior executive board roles, including Chief Executive Officer of Echo Energy PLC and Chief Operating Officer of Rockhopper Exploration PLC. In December 2018, MacAulay transitioned from executive roles to a portfolio of non-executive and advisory positions within the resources and industrials sector.

Both Simon Mackenzie Smith and Fiona MacAulay were former members of the Dowlais Group plc board.

Full director bios are available at www.dauch.com.

About Dauch

Dauch Corporation is a premier Driveline and Metal Forming supplier serving the global automotive industry with a powertrain-agnostic product portfolio that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. The company is headquartered in Detroit, MI, with operations that span 24 countries and more than 175 locations. Visit www.dauch.com to learn more.

Contacts:
Christopher M. Son
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
+1 (313) 758-4814
[email protected]

David H. Lim
Head of Investor Relations
+1 (313) 758-2006
[email protected]

SOURCE Dauch Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.