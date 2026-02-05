Anzeige
05.02.2026 18:18 Uhr
Crédit Industriel et Commercial: CIC - 2025 full-year results press release

Press release
Results at December 31, 2025

CIC reports very solid annual results for 2025,
with higher net revenue and net income

EXCELLENT RESULTS CONFIRMING THE OBJECTIVES OF CIC'S 2024-2027 STRATEGIC PLAN:

  • Net revenue rose by +7.7%% to €6.8 billion.
  • Net income rose sharply by +12.7% to €1.9 billion. Excluding the non-recurring income tax surcharge (€78 million), net income exceeded €2.0 billion.
  • The cost/income ratio was 56.7%,reflecting a very strong operating performance.

STRONG PERFORMANCE IN BANKING ACTIVITIES:

  • Net banking income from retail banking grew by +7.2%, driven mainly by the performance of the banking networks (+7.7%), which benefited from an improved net interest margin and an upturn in demand for home loans.
  • Capital markets also reported significant growth, with net revenue up +12.9%.
  • This performance reflects the commitment of CIC's 20,000 employees, who are dedicated to supporting their 5.8 million customers: individuals, professionals, SMEs/mid-cap companies and large corporates.

COST CONTROL AND STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS:

  • General operating expenses were kept under control at -€3.8 billion, a limited increase of +3.0%. They grew at a slower pace than net revenue (+7.7%).
  • They reflect CIC's ongoing investments: in people, with a stronger social pact; in technology, to maintain its lead, and in its international expansion. They also reflect CIC's impact engagement policy through the Societal Dividend, in line with its status as a benefit corporation.

TIGHT RISK MANAGEMENT:

  • The total cost of risk was €554 million, down -14.3% compared with 2024. This decrease reflects the proactive risk monitoring approach of CIC's banking network, subsidiaries and business lines.

INCREASED FINANCIAL STRENGTH:

  • CIC confirmed its financial strength with €22.5 billion in shareholders' equity at December 31, 2025, compared with €21.1 billion at end-December 2024.
Results for the year ended December 31, 2025112/31/202512/31/2024Change
Strong growth in NET REVENUE€6.756bn6.274 M€+7.7 ,
of which retail banking€4.183bn€3.903bn +7.2 %
of which specialized business lines€2.439bn€2.449bn -0.4 %
Well-managed GENERAL OPERATING EXPENSES-€3.834bn-€3.723bn+3.0 ,
Stabilized COST OF RISK-€554m-€646m-14.3 ,
Significant increase in INCOME BEFORE TAX€2.522bn€2.027bn+24.4 ,
NET INCOME penalized by surcharge€1.946bn€1.727bn+12.7 ,
of which income tax surcharge-€78m- -
STRONG BUSINESS MOMENTUM IN CUSTOMER SERVICES
Customer loansCustomer depositsInsurance2Remote home surveillance2
€261.7bn€229.5bn6.9 million133,000

1 The annual audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 is under way. The Board of Directors met on February 4, 2026 to approve the financial statements. All financial communications are available at: https://www.cic.fr/fr/groupe-cic/investisseurs/information-reglementee.html and are published by CIC in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Articles 222-1 et seq. of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF).

2 In number of policies.


