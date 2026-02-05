Iron Horse Acquisition II Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares and Rights Commencing February 6, 2026

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iron Horse Acquisition II Corp. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, today announced that commencing February 6, 2026, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering completed on December 18, 2025, may elect to separately trade the ordinary shares of the Company and the rights included in such units on the Nasdaq Global Market tier of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"). Each unit consists of one ordinary share of the Company, $0.0001 par value per share, and one right, each right entitling the holder to one-tenth (1/10) of one ordinary share at the time of the Company's initial business combination.

The ordinary shares and rights that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "IRHO" and "IRHOR," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "IRHOU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into ordinary shares and rights.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

About Iron Horse Acquisition II Corp.

Iron Horse Acquisition II Corp. is a media, tech, & entertainment focused blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company is comprised of several media, entertainment, tech, and public markets specialists who boast a wide array of contacts and experiences across the multiple spaces. Iron Horse Acquisition II Corp. will examine deals spanning several verticals, including but not limited to fashion, animation, gaming, K-POP, AI, consumer products, and more.

Contacts:

Iron Horse Acquisition II Corp.

Bill Caragol

bill@ironhorseacquisition.com