Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923467 | ISIN: US74955L1035 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
05.02.26 | 21:09
23,000 US-Dollar
+1,64 % +0,370
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
RGC RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RGC RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 22:06 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RGC Resources Inc.: RGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Earnings

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $4.9 million, or $0.47 per share, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.51 per share, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease reflected flat margins and higher costs for personnel, IT, property taxes and depreciation, which were partially offset by lower interest expense. The Company filed a rate case in early December seeking $4.3 million in additional annualized revenue primarily to address these and other higher costs. Interim rates went into effect January 1, 2026, subject to refund based on review by the State Corporation Commission.

Roanoke Gas remains focused on customer growth and enhanced system reliability and continues to make investments in its utility infrastructure. CEO Paul Nester stated, "Our distribution system performed superbly this quarter. Temperatures fluctuated significantly, averaging to colder than a year ago. However, we did not have the sustained cold period that we experienced last year as reflected in margin. Our steady customer growth has continued with new housing as well as a higher-than-normal number of reconnections this quarter."

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements, regarding customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include inflation, gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, expectations regarding the rate making, MVP operation and Southgate and Boost construction, along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company's fiscal 2025 Form10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the first quarter are as follows:

RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2025
 2024
Operating revenues- 30,260,468 - 27,289,486
Operating expenses 23,710,131 19,961,465
Operating income 6,550,337 7,328,021
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 827,070 854,213
Other income, net 504,989 473,336
Interest expense 1,671,150 1,779,930
Income before income taxes 6,211,246 6,875,640
Income tax expense 1,328,381 1,605,951
Net income- 4,882,865 - 5,269,689
Net earnings per share of common stock:
Basic- 0.48 - 0.51
Diluted- 0.47 - 0.51
Cash dividends per common share- 0.2175 - 0.2075
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic 10,219,791 10,259,717
Diluted 10,353,866 10,263,997
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
December 31,
Assets2025
 2024
Current assets- 32,188,904 - 35,920,737
Utility property, net 277,034,983 265,540,721
Other non-current assets 31,819,846 33,711,014
Total Assets- 341,043,733 - 335,172,472
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities- 40,099,501 - 64,324,575
Long-term debt, net 137,997,452 111,336,132
Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities 46,515,305 47,750,676
Total Liabilities 224,612,258 223,411,383
Stockholders' Equity 116,431,475 111,761,089
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity- 341,043,733 - 335,172,472
Contact:Timothy J. Mulvaney
VP, Treasurer and CFO
Telephone:(540) 777-3997

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.