Zscaler, Inc.: Zscaler Acquires SquareX to Advance Zero Trust Browser Security for the AI Era

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced it has acquired SquareX, to further extend Zero Trust capabilities into the browser for the AI era. This acquisition will help redefine browser security, allowing organizations to embed lightweight extensions into any browser, providing increased security and eliminating the need for third-party browsers.

Organizations have been using vulnerability-prone Remote Access Virtual Private Networks (VPN) or expensive Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) to extend productivity to unmanaged, third-party devices. Zscaler disrupted the market with the introduction of Zscaler Private Access (ZPA), leading a global shift away from traditional VPNs and toward a true Zero Trust architecture. By utilizing a lightweight agent, Zscaler continues to deliver unmatched security and critical device posture checks to tens of millions of users, setting the standard for secure enterprise connectivity.

As organizations' needs evolve and cyberthreats increase, Zscaler is advancing its Zero Trust leadership to address the emerging requirements of the modern, distributed enterprise. With SquareX, Zscaler will extend the same level of uncompromising security to unmanaged devices, enabling organizations to secure users within their preferred browser - such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge - without the need for a full agent or the limitations of a separate, third-party browser.

"Enterprises have historically relied on legacy VPNs and VDIs, but these technologies are fundamentally flawed and laden with security risks," said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. "With SquareX, Zscaler is deepening our Zero Trust Exchange Platform's capabilities in standard browsers, such as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, to stop threats without having to deploy a third-party enterprise browser. Zscaler continues to set the standard as we evolve into an increasingly powerful platform for global enterprise security."

"By integrating with Zscaler, we will enable organizations to secure SaaS and private applications across any device - managed or BYOD - without compromising productivity," said Vivek Ramachandran, founder of SquareX. "This approach allows IT leaders to replace expensive, insecure legacy access tools with precise Zero Trust policies that protect data and AI interactions based on an organization's specific risk profile."

The acquisition closed on February 5, 2026. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

You can find more information via the blog: Zscaler Acquires SquareX

Follow Zscaler on LinkedIn Instagram , and X

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expected benefits of the proposed acquisition to Zscaler and its customers and plans regarding SquareX's capabilities. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to our ability to successfully integrate SquareX's technology into our cloud platform, the potential impact of the acquisition to the existing SquareX business and the retention of SquareX employees. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 25, 2025, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.