APA Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable on May 22, 2026, to stockholders of record on April 22, 2026, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.

