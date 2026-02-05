Anzeige
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
WKN: A2QQVE | ISIN: US03743Q1085 | Ticker-Symbol: 2S3
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 22:18 Uhr
APA Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable on May 22, 2026, to stockholders of record on April 22, 2026, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.

About APA
APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

Contacts
Investor:(281) 302-2286
Media:(713) 296-7276
Website:www.apacorp.com

APA-F


