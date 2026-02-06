Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026
WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
Tradegate
05.02.26 | 20:53
38,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
06.02.2026 07:48 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlueNord ASA: Preliminary Production for January 2026

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA, ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for January 2026. In January 2026, the preliminary production was 43.1 mboepd net to the Company.

The Tyra hub delivered an average production of 22.4 mboepd net to BlueNord. On 25 January, a gas production rate of 227 mmscfpd was achieved, representing the highest daily gas export since the restart of the Tyra hub. Production during January was impacted by two temporary issues, both of which were resolved within 24 hours. Work to further improve reliability and optimise production performance continues, with targeted actions being implemented following detailed technical reviews undertaken by the operator in the fourth quarter of 2025. These actions are expected to support continued improvement in operational stability through 2026 and provide increased confidence in Tyra's ability to sustain higher production rates over time.

The base assets Dan, Gorm, and Halfdan delivered 20.7 mboepd net to the Company. Production from Dan and Halfdan was strong, with preliminary operational efficiency above 90%. On Gorm, issues with the lift gas compressor affected early month performance. After resolving the issues, Gorm production recovered, demonstrating production potential above expectations.

BlueNord will announce its fourth quarter 2025 results on 24 February 2026.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--preliminary-production-for-january-2026,c4303648

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-preliminary-production-for-january-2026-302681079.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
