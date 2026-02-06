TOKYO, Feb 6, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Motors in the Philippines, began sales of the all-new Versa Van on February 6. The model is an OEM-supplied commercial vehicle by Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (hereafter, Nissan).The all-new Versa Van offers five-row seating for up to 15 passengers and features a spacious interior optimized for transporting people, supporting a wide range of commercial applications, including shuttle services. Powered by a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder diesel engine, the model delivers strong torque from the moment of acceleration, ensuring confident performance even when carrying many passengers or driving on steep inclines. With this new model, Mitsubishi Motors aims to strengthen its commercial vehicle lineup in the Philippines and meet customer needs alongside the existing L300 model.As Alliance partners, Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan are pursuing global collaboration in areas such as joint development and production of next-generation pickup trucks, as well as joining forces to drive business expansion in electrified vehicles. The OEM supply of the all-new Versa Van by Nissan for the Philippine market represents a tangible outcome of this collaboration. Mitsubishi Motors has also begun supplying Nissan with the Rogue Plug-in Hybrid for North America and the Navara for Oceania and has been supplying the Livina to the Philippine market since 2022 - an initiative that improves plant utilization and complements model lineups, building a mutually beneficial partnership. Furthermore, Mitsubishi Motors will receive OEM supply of an all-new EV model derived from Nissan's new LEAF in 2026 and will introduce the model to the North American market in the latter half of the year.Mitsubishi Motors will continue to leverage diverse partnerships to expand its product lineup, strengthen regional operations, and accelerate initiatives that enhance profitability.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.