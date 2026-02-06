A stronger and more competitive Ørsted after a defining year with earnings of DKK 25.1 billion within guidance -2

Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
A stronger and more competitive Ørsted after a defining year with earnings of DKK 25.1 billion within guidance

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
A stronger and more competitive Ørsted after a defining year with earnings of DKK 25.1 billion within guidance 
06-Feb-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
6.2.2026 08:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Annual Financial Report 
 
Today, Ørsted's Board of Directors approved the annual report for 2025. 
 
Ørsted has taken significant steps to deliver on its strategic priorities during the year. This includes a strengthened 
capital structure through the successful completion of the rights issue, and the finalisation of the divestment 
programme for 2025 and 2026 earlier than planned and with higher proceeds than expected, as well as a strong 
operational performance. Consequently, our EBITDA (excluding new partnership agreements and cancellation fees) was DKK 
25.1 billion, which is within our guiding range of DKK 24 to 27 billion, and we delivered a net profit for the year of 
DKK 3.2 billion.  
 
Rasmus Errboe, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, says in a comment to the annual report for 2025: 
 
"2025 was a defining year for Ørsted. I'm satisfied with the large steps we've taken to create a stronger, more 
focused, and more competitive Ørsted, even if we still have a lot of work ahead of us. We've strengthened our financial 
foundation and focused our business on offshore wind, and we now have financial flexibility to pursue attractive 
offshore wind opportunities in Europe and select markets in Asia Pacific." 
 
"I'm satisfied with the good progress across our offshore construction programme, which will grow our installed 
capacity within offshore wind to more than 18 GW by the end of 2027. In 2025, we also delivered strong operational 
performance within guidance, and we increased offshore generation by 6 % compared to 2024 - despite wind speeds below 
the norm - driven by higher availability rates from our offshore wind farms and ramp-up of generation from Gode Wind 3 
in Germany." 
 
Highlights from the execution of our business plan in 2025 
The first of the four strategic priorities in our business plan is to strengthen our capital structure. Throughout 
2025, we have delivered on this priority according to plan and now have a robust capital structure. We completed a 
rights issue of approximately DKK 60 billion in gross proceeds, and we are thankful for the strong support we received 
from our shareholders. In addition, we have now effectively finalised our partnership and divestment programme through 
the divestment of a 50 % equity stake in the 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm in the UK, a 55 % stake in the 632 MW 
Greater Changhua 2 Offshore Wind Farms in Taiwan, and the divestment of our European onshore business. By securing 
around DKK 46 billion in proceeds from our divestment programme, we have delivered more than our announced target of 
over DKK 35 billion. 
 
Our second priority is to deliver on our 8.1 GW offshore wind construction portfolio, and we have made strong progress 
across our six construction projects spanning three continents. On 22 December, Revolution Wind, LLC and Sunrise Wind 
LLC each received suspension orders from the director of the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy 
Management ('BOEM'). Both companies pursued litigation separately, including motions for preliminary injunctions 
against the orders while the lawsuits over them proceed. The motions were granted by the U.S. District Court for the 
District of Columbia on 12 January and 2 February, respectively. Both project companies have restarted the impacted 
activities while their lawsuits over the orders proceed.  We are on an ongoing basis determining how we can work with 
the US Administration to achieve an expeditious and durable resolution. 
 
Our third priority is to ensure a focused and disciplined approach to capital allocation, with a strategic emphasis on 
offshore wind opportunities in Europe and select markets in APAC. During the year, we demonstrated this disciplined 
approach in relation to Hornsea 4, which we are now reconfiguring for potential future development. The decision to 
reconfigure was taken prior to incurring significant breakaway costs, and we continue to hold the seabed lease, grid 
connection, and key permits. In Q4 2025, we were awarded the rights to develop the 900 MW offshore wind farm site Tonn 
Nua off the Irish coast with our partner ESB. This is an early-stage opportunity, and the project will be assessed and 
matured to ensure that it meets our value creation criteria. 
 
Our fourth priority is to improve our competitiveness. Our first efforts on this were to establish a new organisational 
structure and adjust the Group Executive Team to reflect the full offshore wind value chain with development, 
construction, and generation. We have initiated numerous measures to enhance our competitiveness within our business 
model. Within our Generation organisation, we are taking several measures to improve our output and to lower our cost 
base through portfolio and operational efficiencies. We have also announced that we will be reducing our organisation 
by approximately 2,000 positions towards the end of 2027 in order to improve our cost-efficiency and create a more 
flexible organisation going forward. 
 
Guidance for 2026 
In 2026, EBITDA excluding new partnership agreements and cancellation fees is expected to be above DKK 28 billion, and 
gross investments are expected to be DKK 50-55 billion. 
 
Results for 2025 
EBITDA excluding new partnership agreements and cancellation fees increased by DKK 0.3 billion and amounted to DKK 25.1 
billion, in line with our guided range of DKK 24 to 27 billion. EBITDA including new partnerships and cancellation fees 
for 2025 totalled DKK 22.4 billion. 
 
Despite offshore wind speeds being lower than last year, earnings from our Offshore sites amounted to DKK 24.3 billion, 
representing an increase of approx. DKK 0.5 billion, which in part was driven by higher availability rates, ramp-up 
generation at Gode Wind 3, and compensation for grid delay at Borkum Riffgrund 3 in Germany. 
 
Profit for the year totalled DKK 3.2 billion, DKK 3.2 billion higher than in 2024. ROCE adjusted for impairment losses 
and cancellation fees in 2025 was 8.4 %. 
 
DKKm                 Q4 2025    Q4 2024    %      2025     2024     % 
 
EBITDA                3,869     8,353     (54 %)    22,448    31,959    (30 %) 
 
- New partnerships          (4,395)    (127)     n.a.     (1,255)    (127)     888 % 
 
- Cancellation fees          169      926      (82 %)    (1,362)    7,335     n.a. 
 
- EBITDA excl. new partnerships    8,095     7,554     7 %     25,065    24,751    1 % 
and cancellation fees 
 
 
Impairments              (2,128)    (12,127)   (82 %)    (3,633)    (15,563)   (77 %) 
 
Profit (loss) for the period     (3,371)    (6,084)    (45 %)    3,165     16      n.a. 
 
Cash flow from operating activities  17,087    10,306    66 %     23,741    18,356    29 % 
 
Gross investments           (15,052)   (17,114)   (12 %)    (54,976)   (42,808)   28 % 
 
Divestments              5,196     13,317    (61 %)    12,385    15,680    (21 %) 
 
Free cash flow            7,231     6,509     11 %     (18,850)   (8,772)    115 % 
 
Net interest-bearing debt       18,978    58,027    (67 %)    18,978    58,027    (67 %) 
 
FFO/adjusted net debt         42.9     12.7     30 %p    42.9     12.7     30 %p 
 
ROCE                 5.4      4.5      1 %p     5.4      4.5      1 %p

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations Michael Korsgaard +45 99 55 95 52 globalmedia@orsted.com

Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com

Earnings call In connection with the presentation of the annual report for 2025, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on Friday, 6 February 2026 at 14:00 CET.

The earnings call can be followed live at:

https://getvisualtv.net/stream/?orsted-full-year-results-2025

The interim report is available for download at: https://orsted.com/financial-reports

Attachments to this company announcement:

Ørsted Annual Report 2025 (PDF)

Company announcement (PDF)

Investor presentation (PDF)

About Ørsted Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Attachments

. Orsted-2025-12-31-en.zip . Annual Report 2025.pdf . Q4 2025 - Orsted - IR presentation.pdf . Orsted CA No 2.pdf

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ A stronger and more competitive Ørsted after a defining year with earnings of DKK 25.1 billion within guidance -2-

News Source: Ørsted A/S -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 417337 
EQS News ID:  2272446 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2272446&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
