

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Wind farm operator Ørsted A/S (ORSTED.CO) on Friday reported fourth-quarter results, with EBITDA declining 54% to DKK 3.869 billion, compared with DKK 8.353 billion in the same period last year.



EBITDA excluding new partnership agreements and cancellation fees was DKK 7.554 billion, down 7% from DKK 8.095 billion a year earlier.



The company posted a net loss of DKK 3.371 billion for the quarter, narrowing from a loss of DKK 6.084 billion a year ago, mainly due to lower impairment charges.



Impairments fell to DKK 2.128 billion, compared with DKK 12.127 billion in the same period last year.



For 2026, the company expects EBITDA excluding new partnership agreements and cancellation fees to be above DKK 28 billion.



Separately, Ørsted sid it has agreed to sell its entire European onshore business to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for DKK 10.7 billion, with the transaction expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.



'The divestment of our European onshore platform finalises the divestment programme that we've laid out, and we've now substantially strengthened Ørsted's financial position,' said Trond Westlie, Chief Financial Officer.



