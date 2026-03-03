Ørsted A/S: Notification of managers' transactions

DJ Notification of managers' transactions

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Notification of managers' transactions 03-March-2026 / 16:15 CET/CEST Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of a transaction related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them. See notification from Chief Development Officer (CDO) Amanda Ash Dasch in the attached PDF document. For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations +45 99 55 95 52 Globalmedia@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 IR@orsted.com

March 03, 2026 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)