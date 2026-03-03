Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928
03.03.26 | 17:37
19,415 Euro
-4,31 % -0,875
Dow Jones News
03.03.2026 16:51 Uhr
213 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ørsted A/S: Notification of managers' transactions

DJ Notification of managers' transactions 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Notification of managers' transactions 
03-March-2026 / 16:15 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3.3.2026 16:15:26 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions 
 
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of a transaction 
related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons 
closely associated with them. 
 
See notification from Chief Development Officer (CDO) Amanda Ash Dasch in the attached PDF document. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
+45 99 55 95 52 
Globalmedia@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 
GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North 
America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy 
plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a 
world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's 
shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and 
cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram. 
 
Attachments 
 . AmandaAshDasch_NotificationtoDFSA_3March2026.pdf 
 . Orsted CA No3.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 419868 
EQS News ID:  2284970 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2284970&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2026 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
