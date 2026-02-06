Industry leaders convened in Boston to tackle grid modernization and accelerate the region's renewable energy goals.From pv magazine USA RE+ Northeast 2026 took place at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2026. Organized by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), the event served as a regional hub for the renewable energy industry. The exhibition hosted over 200 companies and approximately 4,000 attendees, focusing on the deployment of solar and storage technologies across the northeastern United ...

