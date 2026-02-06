The Global Solar Council's Africa market outlook report says the continent saw its fastest year for solar growth to date in 2025. Its medium-term outlook forecasts Africa to install over 31.5 GW of solar by 2029, with distributed and utility-scale markets set to continue their expansion across an increasing number of countries.Africa installed approximately 4.5 GW of solar last year, according to the Global Solar Council's (GSC) "Africa Market Outlook 2026-2029." The report says 2025 saw the continent's fastest year for solar growth to date, outperforming GSC's medium-term deployment forecast ...

