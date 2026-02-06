Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Super Greens Hemp Co today announced the official launch of its Craft Farm Partners Program, a new sourcing and distribution initiative designed to connect small, independent hemp farms directly with consumers through the company's national e-commerce platform. The program marks a major operational milestone for Super Greens Hemp as it formalizes long-term partnerships with craft growers and creates a dedicated marketplace for small-batch THCA flower.

The Craft Farm Partners Program is built to address a growing challenge in the cannabis and hemp sector: small farms producing high-quality flower often lack direct, reliable access to customers. By integrating these growers into a structured partner network, Super Greens Hemp is expanding its product portfolio while giving independent farms a sustainable route to market without sacrificing their cultivation methods or identity.

Under the program, participating farms are onboarded through a selective process that evaluates cultivation practices, curing standards, genetics, and batch quality. Each partner's flower is lab-tested, documented, and presented with transparent sourcing information on the Super Greens Hemp platform, allowing consumers to understand exactly where their product originates.

"Launching the Craft Farm Partners Program is a defining moment for us," said Carl Washington, spokesperson for Super Greens Hemp Co. "We've always worked with small farms, but this program turns that philosophy into a structured, long-term commitment. It ensures that craft growers have a dependable place in the market and that consumers continue to have access to carefully cultivated, small-batch flower."

The initiative also introduces operational upgrades within Super Greens Hemp's sourcing, quality control, and inventory systems. By organizing its supply chain around partner farms rather than bulk suppliers, the company is reshaping how its products are curated and presented. This shift allows Super Greens Hemp to highlight limited harvests, seasonal strains, and unique genetics that are typically unavailable in large-scale distribution channels.

Industry observers note that as the hemp and cannabis marketplace matures, supply chains are increasingly dominated by large-volume producers. Super Greens Hemp's new program offers a contrasting model-one that prioritizes craftsmanship, traceability, and farm identity over uniformity and scale.

For consumers, the Craft Farm Partners Program translates into access to a rotating selection of premium THCA flower sourced from farms that emphasize hands-on cultivation, longer curing periods, and meticulous care. For growers, it provides predictable exposure to a national audience without requiring them to change how they grow or process their crops.

The launch also reflects a broader shift in consumer preferences toward products with transparency and a human story behind them. Super Greens Hemp plans to feature partner farms prominently across product pages and educational content, reinforcing the connection between the grower and the end user.

With the Craft Farm Partners Program now live, Super Greens Hemp intends to expand the network steadily, bringing more independent farms into the fold over the coming months. The company sees this as a long-term operational direction rather than a short-term campaign.

This announcement represents more than a new program-it signals a structural evolution in how Super Greens Hemp sources, curates, and delivers its products while reinforcing its role as a bridge between craft cultivation and nationwide consumer access.

About Super Greens Hemp Co

Super Greens Hemp Co is a U.S.-based online retailer specializing in premium THCA flower and hemp-derived products. The company is dedicated to supporting small farms and independent growers by providing direct-to-consumer access, transparent product information, and a focus on craft-quality cultivation. Through careful sourcing and a commitment to quality, Super Greens Hemp connects consumers with thoughtfully grown flower from across the country.

