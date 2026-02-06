In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.Chinese TOPCon module prices edged lower this week after four consecutive weeks of gains, as trading activity thinned ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays. Price adjustments were also driven by expectations of easing production costs following a recent pullback in silver prices, which have fallen by over 30% since hitting record highs in late January. The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules from China, fell 1.68% on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...