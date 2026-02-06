Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 06-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 06/02/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Structured Notes (Reverse) linked to the FTSE 100 Index due 06/02/2034; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) debt-like XS3138911436 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 1.4% Notes due 06/02/2029; fully paid; (Represented in denominations of THB2,000,000 Debt and each) debt-like XS3291123498 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3355 due 06/02/ Securitised XS3205372157 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3358 due 06/02/ Securitised XS3205372231 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3361 due 06/02/ Securitised XS3205371779 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3359 due 06/02/ Securitised XS3205371936 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3360 due 06/02/ Securitised XS3205372314 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3357 due 06/02/ Securitised XS3205372074 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3356 due 06/02/ Securitised XS3205371852 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 06/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess debt-like XS3244878081 -- thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 06/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess debt-like XS3244878594 -- thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 06/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess debt-like XS3244872399 -- thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 06/02/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each) Securitised XS3255931647 -- derivatives

