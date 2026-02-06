Indian module manufacturer GREW Solar has won a 550 MW repeat supply order from an independent power producer (IPP), with deliveries of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2026.From pv magazine India India-based GREW Solar said it has secured a 550 MW repeat order to supply modules to an IPP. The company will deliver high-efficiency TOPCon modules, with supplies to be completed by March 31, 2026. Vinay Thadani, chief executive officer and director of GREW Solar, said the order reflects confidence in the company's manufacturing strategy and execution. ...

