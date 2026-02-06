DJ Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist (CACX LN) Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 81.0889 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41035631 CODE: CACX LN ISIN: FR0007052782 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LN LEI Code: 969500H8BWV3CBDMKN24 Sequence No.: 417338 EQS News ID: 2272460 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 06, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)