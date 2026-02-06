DJ Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc (DAXX LN) Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 223.7514 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5815070 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN LEI Code: 5493006O67FBYGRB0H32 Sequence No.: 417375 EQS News ID: 2272534 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 06, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)