Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.02.2026 08:20 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PharmaResearch Co., Ltd.: PharmaResearch Receives U.S. FDA Clearance to Initiate Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Nano Anticancer Drug, PRD-101

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaResearch Co., Ltd. (CEO: Jihoon Sohn) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for PRD-101, enabling the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial in the United States.

PRD-101 is a next-generation nano anticancer drug candidate formulated using nucleotide fragments produced through PharmaResearch's proprietary DOT® (DNA Optimizing Technology). The drug leverages the company's nucleotide-based Advanced DOT drug delivery platform, designed to enable efficient loading of therapeutics and improve pharmacokinetics.

The Phase 1 clinical trial will be conducted across up to seven clinical sites in the United States and is expected to enroll approximately 90 patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of PRD-101.

"The FDA clearance of our IND application marks an important milestone for PRD-101. Through this Phase 1 trial, we aim to further characterize PRD-101 and continue advancing our oncology pipeline," PharmaResearch stated.

About PharmaResearch's PRD-101

PRD-101 represents a significant advancement in cancer treatment, utilizing nucleotide fragments produced through PharmaResearch's proprietary DNA optimizing technology (DOT®) in nanoparticle anticancer formulations. Collaborative efforts between PharmaResearch and the University of California Irvine (UCI) researchers, along with support from organizations like the U.S. NCL, have propelled the development of PRD-101. PharmaResearch holds patents and exclusive licenses associated with PRD-101, marking a milestone in the company's innovative endeavors.

Traditional anticancer drugs often face limitations due to high toxicity, which restricts patient eligibility and necessitates careful dosage management. PharmaResearch anticipates that PRD-101 will address these unmet medical needs in anticancer therapy.

About PharmaResearch

PharmaResearch is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing the quality of life through regenerative medicine. With a diverse portfolio that includes medicines, medical devices, cosmetics, and supplements, PharmaResearch focuses on leveraging its core ingredients-DOT® PDRN and DOT ® PN-which are protected by a suite of patents. Headquartered in Gangneung-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea, PharmaResearch also has a subsidiary in Costa Mesa, California.

For more information about PharmaResearch, visit https://pharmaresearch.com/en

SOURCE PharmaResearch Co., Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.