DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) (ECRP LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 05-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.3647 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 88520837 CODE: ECRP LN ISIN: LU1437018168 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018168 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ECRP LN LEI Code: 2221000A7N8FW0MB1V42 Sequence No.: 417424 EQS News ID: 2272634 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 06, 2026 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)