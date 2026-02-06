Icelandair Group hf.: Strong demand to and from Iceland, with passenger numbers up by 14%

In January 2026, Icelandair transported 300 thousand passengers, 14% more than in January last year. Passenger distribution in January was as follows: 30% were traveling to Iceland, 21% from Iceland, 42% were via passengers and 6% traveled within Iceland. The number of passengers to and from Iceland increased by 16% and 27% respectively, reflecting the Company's strategic focus on these markets. On-time performance was 82.6%, increasing by 5 ppt between years and load factor was a record of 77.6%.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 1%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 3%. CO2 emissions per Operational Ton Kilometer decreased by 5% due to increased use of more efficient aircraft.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair President and CEO:

"We continue focusing our growth on the winter season, as well as the markets to and from Iceland. We have seen a very strong start to February, including our strongest sales days on record in the from-Iceland market. This is in line with our focus on the most lucrative markets at any given time and on reducing seasonality in our operations. I am pleased to see the market responding positively to our off-peak growth, most clearly reflected in the year-on-year increase in yield and load factor, which is the highest we have recorded in January. At the same time, we continue seeing outstanding on-time performance, thanks to the collective efforts of all Icelandair employees."

Contact information

Investors: Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Head of Investor Relations. E-mail:?iris@icelandair.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

