Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWHV | ISIN: IS0000013464 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2026 09:00 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Icelandair Group hf.: Strong demand to and from Iceland, with passenger numbers up by 14%

In January 2026, Icelandair transported 300 thousand passengers, 14% more than in January last year. Passenger distribution in January was as follows: 30% were traveling to Iceland, 21% from Iceland, 42% were via passengers and 6% traveled within Iceland. The number of passengers to and from Iceland increased by 16% and 27% respectively, reflecting the Company's strategic focus on these markets. On-time performance was 82.6%, increasing by 5 ppt between years and load factor was a record of 77.6%.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 1%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 3%. CO2 emissions per Operational Ton Kilometer decreased by 5% due to increased use of more efficient aircraft.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair President and CEO:
"We continue focusing our growth on the winter season, as well as the markets to and from Iceland. We have seen a very strong start to February, including our strongest sales days on record in the from-Iceland market. This is in line with our focus on the most lucrative markets at any given time and on reducing seasonality in our operations. I am pleased to see the market responding positively to our off-peak growth, most clearly reflected in the year-on-year increase in yield and load factor, which is the highest we have recorded in January. At the same time, we continue seeing outstanding on-time performance, thanks to the collective efforts of all Icelandair employees."

Contact information
Investors: Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Head of Investor Relations. E-mail:?iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.