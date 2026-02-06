Episurf Medical AB: Year-end Report 1 January - 31 December 2025

Significant company transformation through the purchase of real estate and continued progress in the medical device business

"We have taken significant steps forward in 2025. For the fourth quarter, we show both increased order intake and revenue, while considerably reducing our operating costs, compared to the same quarter in 2024. Gross order intake for the quarter increased by 13% to SEK 3.5 million and the trend for the fourth quarter follows what we have seen earlier in the year. The largest increase for the full year is in the U.S., where albeit from low 2024 figures we show growth of 65%. Our business outside the U.S. has been affected by the staff reductions, but despite this we are seeing an increase in order intake, up by 3%. In the U.S., we see a 120% increase in our customer base during 2025. The year ended strongly, with a record in number of procedures performed in the U.S. in a single quarter. This figure was 50% higher than in any previous quarter. On December 30, we announced that the company is adding a new strategic business segment in real estate. The purpose of the acquisition is to complement the existing operations with a stable platform of income-generating real estate assets. This will provide an opportunity to support the financing of the medical device business, while simultaneously building a new and exciting company. We look forward to updating our shareholders with more information on this" says Katarina Flodström, CEO, Episurf Medical.

Fourth quarter 2025 compared to 2024, Group

» Gross order intake amounted to SEK 3.5m (3.1)

» Group net sales amounted to SEK 3.5m (3.4)

» Loss for the period amounted to SEK -13.5m (-18.1)

» Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.03)

Twelve months 2025 compared to 2024, Group

» Gross order intake amounted to SEK 14.8m (13.0)

» Group net sales amounted to SEK 13.5m (13.0)

» Loss for the year amounted to SEK -58.2m (-76.0)

» Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.06 (-0.16)

Significant events during the fourth quarter 2025

» Episurf forms a new strategic business segment through the acquisition of real estate assets. The purchase price of up to SEK up 1,147m is partly paid through shares, convertibles and warrants.

» Board members Annette Brodin Rampe and Laura Shunk resigned from the board of Episurf Medical

» Scientific article on Episealer® Knee with up to 10 years' follow-up published

» Episurf's implants market approved in Singapore

Significant events during previous quarters 2025

» Episurf Medical announced that the response to the US FDA has been filed and addresses a request for additional information on the company's Episealer® MTP implant

» Episurf Medical entered into a distribution agreement for several European countries with Joint Operations Ltd

» Episurf Medical made progress in the FDA process for the Episealer® MTP implant, but certain validation activities remain, and the company is now following the FDA's guidance with a concrete plan to complete the process

» Episurf Medical announced re-structuring initiatives and increased focus towards the US market

» Episurf Medical announced a rights issue of units of up to approximately SEK 29.4m

» Episurf Medical appointed new CEO - Katarina Flodström succeeded Pål Ryfors

Significant events after the quarter

» Episurf has completed the first closing of acquired real estate assets, convenes an extraordinary general meeting and announces a board change by the proposal of Jens Andersson as new board member

» Episurf acquires properties with an agreed property value of SEK 897m from KlaraBo

About Episurf Medical

Episurf Medical is endeavoring to bring people with painful joint injuries a more active, healthier life through the availability of minimally invasive and individualised treatment alternatives. Episurf Medical's Episealer® individualised implants and Epiguide® surgical drill guides are developed for treating localised cartilage injury in joints. Episurf Medical's μiFidelity® system enables implants to be cost-efficiently tailored to each individual's unique injury for the optimal fit and minimal intervention. Episurf Medical's head office is in Stockholm, Sweden. Its share (EPIS B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, go to the company's website: www.episurf.com.

