Freitag, 06.02.2026
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
Dedicare Group AB: Dedicare Updates Profitability Target

The Board of Directors of Dedicare AB (publ) has decided to update the company's financial profitability target. The long-term EBITA margin target has been changed to 6 percent over time, from the previous target of 7 percent.

The decision is based on changed market conditions, including lower demand, increased competition, and rising price pressure. In response, Dedicare has broadened its operations - both geographically and through an expanded service offering - with the aim of strengthening the company's long-term competitiveness and building a more diversified business model. The Board believes that the updated target better reflects the company's long-term earnings capacity and is aligned with the prevailing market structure and the company's strategic direction.

Dedicare's other financial targets remain unchanged. The company aims to achieve annual growth of at least 10 percent; maintain an equity/assets ratio of at least 30 percent; and distribute dividends corresponding to at least 50 percent of net profit for the year.

This information is mandatory for Dedicare AB (publ) to publish pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the below contact at 8 a.m. CET on 6 February 2026


Bård Kristiansen, CEO & Managing Director, +47 97 08 88 83
Anette Sandsjö, CFO, +46 73 343 44 68

Ringvägen 100, entrance E, 10th floor
118 60 Stockholm
Phone: +46 8 555 656 00
dedicaregroup.com
Corp. ID no.: 556516-1501


