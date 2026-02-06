CTEK AB: Year-end report: Margins continued to strengthen, strong cash flow and launch of new products according to plan

October - December 2025

Net sales amounted to 209 MSEK (279). Organically net sales decreased by 21 %, mainly due to the ended cooperation with General Motors.

The gross margin amounted to 63,2 percent (49,8).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to 30 MSEK (25), corresponding to a margin of 14,3 percent (9,1).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 131 MSEK (59).

A strengthened financial position with a debt/equity ratio of 1.2 (1.8) creates flexibility.

"During the final quarter of the year, the Group's margins strengthened further. We saw strong cash flow, which contributed to a lower debt level. We are pleased to see that the gross margin increased significantly. Revenue decreased compared to the previous year, mainly due to the ended cooperation with General Motors, negative currency effects, and a weaker market in North America", says Henrik Fagrenius CEO and President of CTEK.

During the quarter, CTEK launched new products in Low Voltage according to plan, and preparations are underway for additional launches within EVSE at the beginning of the current year.

"We continued to strengthen our market position within Low Voltage through increased volumes during the year, as well as launches of several new products in both existing and adjacent product segments", concludes Henrik Fagrenius, CEO and President of CTEK.

Today, February 6 at 09:00 CET, CTEK will hold an audiocast in English. CTEK is represented by CEO Henrik Fagrenius and CFO Thom Mathisen, who will present the report and answer questions.

Before its publication, this information was inside information and is such that CTEK AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 6 February 2026 at 07:45 CET.

