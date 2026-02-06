YIT OYJ: YIT plans to renew its operating model to strengthen competitiveness, begins change negotiations

YIT Corporation Investor News February 6, 2026, at 8:40 a.m.

YIT plans to renew the operating model in the Residential Finland and Building Construction segments, with the aim to respond more effectively to changing customer demand. In addition, the company aims to streamline the organizational structure and enhance operational efficiency. The planned renewal of the operating model and efficiency measures may also impact Group functions.

The company is considering moving in the Residential Finland and Building Construction segments from the current geographically operating regional organization to a function-based structure in which responsibilities and activities are clearly defined around core functions. With the new operating model, the company plans to align its cost structure with current market conditions.

As a result of the planned changes, the company estimates to achieve annual, inflation-adjusted cost savings of approximately 15 million euros by the end of 2027, compared to 2025.

YIT will initiate change negotiations in Finland. Any potential personnel reductions resulting from the negotiations may affect salaried employees, senior salaried employees, and directors in the Residential Finland and Building Construction segments, as well as in Group functions. Potential reduction needs related to these change negotiations do not concern salaried employees working in production jobs at construction sites nor site workers. The planned changes could, if implemented, lead to a reduction of up to approximately 115 positions in Finland. As the planning progresses, new roles and positions are also expected to be created.

Segment reporting principles

In?relation to the planned operating model changes,?YIT is assessing changes to the segment reporting accounting principles so that revenue recognition for sold self-developed residential projects would in future be based on the percentage of completion during construction period. The change would also impact the company's external reporting and clarify the timing of profit recognition. The change would have no impact on IFRS revenue recognition principles.

