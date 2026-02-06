Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906227 | ISIN: FI0009800643 | Ticker-Symbol: YIT
Tradegate
05.02.26 | 09:07
3,128 Euro
-0,76 % -0,024
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YIT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YIT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9582,97611:02
2,9622,97211:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2026 07:45 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

YIT OYJ: YIT plans to renew its operating model to strengthen competitiveness, begins change negotiations

YIT Corporation Investor News February 6, 2026, at 8:40 a.m.

YIT plans to renew the operating model in the Residential Finland and Building Construction segments, with the aim to respond more effectively to changing customer demand. In addition, the company aims to streamline the organizational structure and enhance operational efficiency. The planned renewal of the operating model and efficiency measures may also impact Group functions.

The company is considering moving in the Residential Finland and Building Construction segments from the current geographically operating regional organization to a function-based structure in which responsibilities and activities are clearly defined around core functions. With the new operating model, the company plans to align its cost structure with current market conditions.

As a result of the planned changes, the company estimates to achieve annual, inflation-adjusted cost savings of approximately 15 million euros by the end of 2027, compared to 2025.

YIT will initiate change negotiations in Finland. Any potential personnel reductions resulting from the negotiations may affect salaried employees, senior salaried employees, and directors in the Residential Finland and Building Construction segments, as well as in Group functions. Potential reduction needs related to these change negotiations do not concern salaried employees working in production jobs at construction sites nor site workers. The planned changes could, if implemented, lead to a reduction of up to approximately 115 positions in Finland. As the planning progresses, new roles and positions are also expected to be created.

Segment reporting principles

In?relation to the planned operating model changes,?YIT is assessing changes to the segment reporting accounting principles so that revenue recognition for sold self-developed residential projects would in future be based on the percentage of completion during construction period. The change would also impact the company's external reporting and clarify the timing of profit recognition. The change would have no impact on IFRS revenue recognition principles.

For further information:

YIT Corporate communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536, press@yit.fi

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT builds thriving living environments in Europe. For more than 110 years, we have made everyday life smoother by building homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that supports the essential functions of society. We operate in seven countries and employ approximately 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our revenue was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more: www.yitgroup.com and follow us on Linkedin I X I Instagram I Facebook


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.