Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2026 07:35 Uhr
YIT OYJ: Implementation of YIT's strategy progressing, the company raises its growth targets for the Infrastructure and Building Construction segments for the strategy period

YIT Corporation Stock Exchange Release February 6, 2026, at 8:35 a.m.

Implementation of YIT's strategy progressing, the company raises its growth targets for the Infrastructure and Building Construction segments for the strategy period

YIT has been implementing the strategy published in November 2024 in a determined manner. During the 2025-2029 strategy period, the company's priorities are to deliver industry leading productivity and financial performance, generate targeted growth and resilience, and enhance both customer and employee experience.

The market for industrial construction, and particularly data center construction, has developed strongly in Finland. Investments in industrial construction are expected to continue growing throughout the strategy period. YIT has systematically invested in the capabilities of both the Infrastructure and Building Construction segments, reinforcing its position as Finland's leading data center builder.

Revenue in YIT's energy and industrial construction business has grown faster than anticipated. As a result, YIT is doubling the growth targets for the Infrastructure and Building Construction segments for the strategy period.

  • The new target for the Building Construction segment is to achieve annual growth of at least 4%, with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by the end of 2029, based on year 2024.?

  • The new target for the Infrastructure segment is to achieve annual growth of at least 10%, with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by the end of 2029, based on year 2024.?

Previously, the Building Construction segment's target was a CAGR of at least 2%, and the Infrastructure segment's corresponding target was at least 5% for the 2025-2029 strategy period. The Group's financial targets for the strategy period remain unchanged.

To further strengthen customer orientation, YIT is planning to reorganize its energy and industrial construction operations into a new Digital Infrastructure business and will continue recruiting experts in the field.

Further information:
YIT Group Communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536,?press@yit.fi

Distribution:?NASDAQ Helsinki, major media,?www.yitgroup.com

YIT Corporation

Heikki Vuorenmaa
President and CEO

YIT builds thriving living environments in Europe. For more than 110 years, we have made everyday life smoother by building homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that supports the essential functions of society. We operate in seven countries and employ approximately 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our revenue was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more:?www.yitgroup.com?and follow us on?Linkedin?I?X?I?Instagram?I?Facebook


