Rikshem AB: Rikshem Year-End Report 2025: Stable year with continued good performance

Rikshem increased rental income for the year to SEK 3,647 (3,633) million. Rental income for the like-for-like portfolio rose 3.2 percent. Net operating income totaled SEK 2,100 (2,093) million, and income from property management in the amount of SEK 1,273 million was in line with the previous year. Property investments for the year totaled SEK 1,390 (1,078) million.

"We exit 2025 with a positive feeling. Good figures, exceeded operational targets, and satisfied employees shows that we are still on the right track. Despite net divestments during the year, both revenue and net operating income increased. We are investing according to plan, continuing to reduce energy consumption in our properties, and reaching our customer satisfaction targets," says Anette Frumerie, CEO of Rikshem.

Rental income was SEK 3,647 (3,633) million. Rental income for the like-for-like portfolio rose SEK 96 million, or 3.2 percent.

Net operating income totaled SEK 2,100 (2,093) million, an increase of 0.4 percent. Net operating income for the like-for-like portfolio increased by SEK 43 million or 2.4 percent.

Income from property management totaled SEK 1,273 (1,274) million, in line with the previous year.

The change in value of investment properties was SEK -211 (405) million.

Profit for the year before tax was SEK 874 (1,295) million.

The fair value of the properties, including Rikshem's share in joint ventures, was SEK 58,205 (58,827) million.

The total return, including joint ventures (R12M), was 3.3 (4.4) percent.

Read the interim report at rikshem.se or in the attached PDF file.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Lilja, CFO, +46 10-70 99 308, anders.lilja@rikshem.se

Rikshem is one of Sweden's largest private property companies. We own, develop and manage residential properties and properties for public use in selected municipalities in Sweden, where we offer safe, pleasant and flexible housing in attractive locations. Rikshem aims to be a long-term partner for municipalities and is owned by the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund and AMF Tjänstepension AB. Read more at rikshem.se.

www.rikshem.se