Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2026 07:30 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rikshem AB: Rikshem Year-End Report 2025: Stable year with continued good performance

Rikshem increased rental income for the year to SEK 3,647 (3,633) million. Rental income for the like-for-like portfolio rose 3.2 percent. Net operating income totaled SEK 2,100 (2,093) million, and income from property management in the amount of SEK 1,273 million was in line with the previous year. Property investments for the year totaled SEK 1,390 (1,078) million.

"We exit 2025 with a positive feeling. Good figures, exceeded operational targets, and satisfied employees shows that we are still on the right track. Despite net divestments during the year, both revenue and net operating income increased. We are investing according to plan, continuing to reduce energy consumption in our properties, and reaching our customer satisfaction targets," says Anette Frumerie, CEO of Rikshem.

  • Rental income was SEK 3,647 (3,633) million. Rental income for the like-for-like portfolio rose SEK 96 million, or 3.2 percent.
  • Net operating income totaled SEK 2,100 (2,093) million, an increase of 0.4 percent. Net operating income for the like-for-like portfolio increased by SEK 43 million or 2.4 percent.
  • Income from property management totaled SEK 1,273 (1,274) million, in line with the previous year.
  • The change in value of investment properties was SEK -211 (405) million.
  • Profit for the year before tax was SEK 874 (1,295) million.
  • The fair value of the properties, including Rikshem's share in joint ventures, was SEK 58,205 (58,827) million.
  • The total return, including joint ventures (R12M), was 3.3 (4.4) percent.

Read the interim report at rikshem.se or in the attached PDF file.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Lilja, CFO, +46 10-70 99 308, anders.lilja@rikshem.se

Rikshem is one of Sweden's largest private property companies. We own, develop and manage residential properties and properties for public use in selected municipalities in Sweden, where we offer safe, pleasant and flexible housing in attractive locations. Rikshem aims to be a long-term partner for municipalities and is owned by the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund and AMF Tjänstepension AB. Read more at rikshem.se.

www.rikshem.se


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.