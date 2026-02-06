YIT Corporation Stock Exchange Release February 6, 2026, at 8:25 a.m.

YIT clarifies the reporting of its strategy-aligned business operations

YIT has defined non-strategic items, namely assets, that are not part of the company's strategic core operations according to the strategy for years 2025-2029 published in November 2024, and which it intends to dispose of during the strategy period. The book value of these non-strategic items at the end of 2025 was approximately EUR 340 million.

Starting from the beginning of 2026, YIT will change the definition of operating profit adjusting items so that, going forward, the profit impacts related to non-strategic items will be included in operating profit adjusting items. Capital employed of the businesses will be presented as operative capital employed, which includes items aligned with the company's strategy. Return on capital employed (ROCE) will be calculated based on the operative capital employed. The change does not impact the company's financial targets.

As a result of the change, the reported adjusted operating profit and operative capital employed will more clearly reflect the profitability, capital usage, and capital efficiency of the company's strategic business operations. The aim of the change is to improve the transparency and comparability of reporting. Separating the impacts of non-strategic items from the adjusted operating profit and capital employed provides market participants with a clearer view of the company's operational performance and capital allocation.

In the Residential Finland segment, non-strategic items include associated companies and joint ventures as well as equity investments engaged in long-term property investment. Plots and properties related to vacation housing are also defined as non-strategic items in this segment.

In the Building Construction segment, non-strategic items include the segment's equity investment in Tripla Mall Ky and other associated companies and joint ventures engaged in long-term property investment. Segment's large self-developed, commercial-premises-driven area development projects and completed self-developed commercial premises projects bearing sales risk are also classified as non-strategic items.

Residential CEE segment, Infrastructure segment, and Other items do not include any non-strategic items as defined.

The changes in reporting will take effect on January 1, 2026, and the company will publish its first interim report reflecting the changes for January-March 2026 in April 2026. The company will publish restated comparison figures adjusted for the changes for the 2025 financial year before the release of the January-March 2026 interim report.

For further information:

Essi Nikitin, Vice President, Investor Relations, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 50 581 1455, essi.nikitin@yit.fi

YIT Corporation

Markus Pietikäinen

Interim CFO

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

We build and develop sustainable living environments: functional and attractive homes, future-proof public and commercial buildings, infrastructure to support the green transition as well as industrial, production, and energy facilities to support our customers' processes. YIT's vision is to be the expert partner in developing sustainable homes, spaces, and cities - for a good life. There are approximately 4,100 professionals in our team and our revenue in 2024 was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more: www.yitgroup.com and follow us on?Linkedin I X I Instagram I Facebook