An international study finds that successful agrivoltaic projects require farm-specific, holistic co-design that integrates PV layout with agricultural mechanization from the earliest planning stages. Without proper alignment between machinery, crops, and PV systems, agrivoltaics risk major land loss, lower field efficiency, and higher operating costs, undermining farm profitability.An international research team has investigated how mechanized farming could be combined with agrivoltaics and has found that key for succes is a holistic, farm-specific co-design process. "Our research addresses the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...