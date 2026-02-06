Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
06.02.2026 10:06 Uhr
G-SEL Network: Global Energy Coalitions ETC and GSEL Launch Key Initiatives to Accelerate Cleaner Energy Rollout Across Africa

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sustainable Education & Leadership (GSEL) Network today announces the publication of its latest report, Sustainable Education & Leadership in Energy Access. The report calls for urgent action, deeper partnerships, and innovative solutions to accelerate cleaner energy access in the developing world, and deliver of SDG7's goal of energy for all by 2030.

The report draws on GSEL's latest research and discussions held at its Annual Conference in late 2025, with more than 200 delegates; including policymakers, industry experts, and civil society leaders, to explore innovation, sustainability, and equity in global energy access.

A headline outcome of the conference and report is GSEL Network's partnership with the Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) to develop scalable pathways for a Cleaner Energy Rollout for Africa. The initiative aims to address energy poverty across Sub Saharan Africa by expanding access to renewable energy, reducing emissions, and supporting inclusive economic growth.

The proposed pathways focus on deploying distributed energy systems such as solar and battery technologies to reach underserved communities quickly and effectively. The initiative is expected to improve access to cleaner energy for millions of households, create green jobs, support local manufacturing of energy technologies, and strengthen economic resilience through sustainable infrastructure development.

The report outlines five key actions:

  • Immediate deployment of localised cleaner energy solutions in the Global South
  • Stronger partnerships between governments, the private sector, and civil society
  • Innovative financing models to de-risk and scale projects in low-income regions
  • Policy leadership that balances decarbonisation with energy security
  • Investment in local capacity building to ensure energy access drives long term development.

The report is the culmination of the GSEL Annual Conference, held at the House of Lords and University of East London, featuring workshops, panels, and innovation pitches. Contributions from experts in the UK, Fiji, Zambia, and the USA provided a global perspective on energy solutions.

GSEL's Director, Joy Osomiamhe O, said: "Energy access is about empowerment and opportunity. By expanding access to clean, reliable energy, we can unlock progress in education, healthcare, economic growth, and climate resilience, particularly in underserved regions."

GSEL's Annual Conference will return to the House of Lords in November 2026. Further details are available at https://gselnetwork.org/g-sel-conference-2026/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-energy-coalitions-etc-and-gsel-launch-key-initiatives-to-accelerate-cleaner-energy-rollout-across-africa-302680474.html

