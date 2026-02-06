Acronis, Inc.: Acronis Announces Renewal of Partnership with Manchester City Football Club

LONDON, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, today announced the renewal of its long-term partnership with Manchester City. The latest extension further reinforces Acronis' role as a trusted technology partner to support the club's data protection and backup requirements.

Under the latest agreement, Acronis will continue to provide data backup solutions designed to support Manchester City's continued growth and increasing data demands. The club will continue to utilise Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud to protect data across its IT environments in the United Kingdom.





Manchester City first partnered with Acronis in 2018 to support its data backup strategy using Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. Since then, the club has benefited from Acronis' unified platform to deliver secure, easy-to-manage backup and protection for data across physical, virtual, and application environments.

Throughout the partnership, Acronis' technology has supported Manchester City to scale its data backup operations efficiently during a period of sustained growth, without requiring additional IT resources. By supplementing existing infrastructure, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud has helped streamline backup processes while maintaining consistent protection and operational continuity.

Jeremy Way, Vice President - Partnerships at City Football Group, commented: "Throughout our partnership with Acronis, we've benefited from their technical expertise and strong solutions as our data needs have continued to grow.

"This extension reflects the value we place on our continued relationship with Acronis, and we look forward to building on the partnership in the future."

Ronan McCurtin, Regional Vice President, Acronis, added: "We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Manchester City, and to mark the many years we have worked together during a period of sustained success for the club.

"We are proud to remain a trusted partner to a team that continues to set the benchmark in elite football and operates at the highest professional standards."

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams.

To learn more about Acronis' TeamUp Program, please visit https://acronis.com/en-eu/lp/msp-sports.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Hector Garcia

Corporate Communications Manager, EMEA

hector.garcia@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/525ede38-59be-4810-adc7-dcc7d71aa48c