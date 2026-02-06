Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.02.2026 10:24 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unilumin Group., Ltd.: UNILUMIN AND MANCHESTER CITY ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MANCHESTER CITY AND UNILUMIN, a world-leading provider of LED display, lighting products and integrated Metasight solutions, announced a new partnership on January 22, 2026.

PARTNERSHIP SIGNING CEREMONY OF UNILUMIN AND MANCHESTER CITY

The new multi-year agreement will see Unilumin integrated within the Club's new entertainment destination.

Unilumin will provide large-scale LED screens that will sit on the ends of the new development, in addition to a large screen in the fan zone area that will be utilised for match days and beyond.

In September 2022, Unilumin previously provided a 'Supersized LED' two-tier digital display system at the Etihad Stadium which enables the Club to deliver the most commercially valuable pitch-side media space in the Premier League.

Jeremy Way, Vice-President of Strategy and Creative - Partnerships at City Football Group, said: "Unilumin's world-leading technology has transformed our LED offering at the Etihad Stadium, delivering significant impact and value for both our partners and global fan base.

"Through this new partnership, we are extending that capability into our upcoming entertainment destination, where immersive, large-scale LED technology will provide an engaging and flexible high-impact digital platform to communicate with fans and those visiting the area, reflecting our commitment to delivering world-leading technology across the entire site."

Tiger Lin, Chairman of Unilumin Group, said: "This agreement reflects the strong trust between Unilumin and Manchester City. Over the years, our collaboration has demonstrated what can be achieved in the sports industry, with Unilumin's LED solutions forming an integral part of the Club's world-class visual experiences for fans worldwide.

"Now we are unlocking new levels of visual impact as we bring innovative display technology beyond the stadium and across the Club's wider entertainment destination. We look forward to jointly creating unforgettable experiences that set new benchmarks for the sports & entertainment industry."

About Unilumin

Unilumin is a global leader in LED displays, lighting products, and integrated Metasight solutions, ranked among the Top 500 Asian Brands for 3 consecutive years, operating in 160+ countries with R&D centers in China, Japan, and the U.S., and the world's largest intelligent LED manufacturing base. With expertise in the sports area, it delivers integrated audiovisual solutions for venues and sports events worldwide, having supported six Olympic Games, FIBA tournaments, the Qatar World Cup, and numerous other top-tier global sporting events.

For more information, please visit https://www.unilumin.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2877763/PARTNERSHIP_SIGNING_CEREMONY_OF_UNILUMIN_AND_MANCHESTER_CITY.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unilumin-and-manchester-city-announce-new-partnership-302681172.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.