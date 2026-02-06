The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 43.5 GW at the end of December, according to the latest figures released by Italian grid operator Terna.From pv magazine Italy Italy deployed 6,437 MW of new PV capacity in 2025, according to new data released by Italian grid operator Terna and elaborated by the national PV association Italia Solare. By way of comparison, the country added 6.8 GW in 2024, 5.23 GW in 2023 and 2.48 GW in 2022, and 0.94 GW in 2021. Italy's cumulative installed solar PV capacity reached 43.5 GW at the end of December 2025. Of this total, 27% (11,627 MW) comes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...