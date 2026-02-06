UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers' Transactions (Kekki)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers' Transactions February 6, 2026 at 11:00 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kekki, Mika

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation

LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Transaction date: 2026-02-05

Venue: HREU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 155 Unit price: 24.9862 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 155 Volume weighted average price: 24.9862 EUR

The share acquisition is part of UPM-Kymmene Corporation's employee share savings plan.

UPM

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,100 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €9.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

