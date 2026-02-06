Researchers in the Netherlands developed a model to identify tolerable degradation rates of the top cell in perovskite-silicon tandem modules. Simulations showed that an increase in tandem module efficiency from 28.0% to 32.9% could raise the tolerable degradation rate by approximately 50%.To be able to identify the tolerable degradation rate of perovskite subcells in monolithic two-terminal tandem modules, researchers at Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in the Netherlands developed a dual model. It predicts lifetime energy yield and degradation rates under a variety of environmental ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...