Aprecomm Double at The Fast Mode Awards

Aprecomm's AI-Powered Customer Experience Platform wins both the Analytics & Intelligence Champion and the AI & GenAI Pioneer award, together with its service provider partner, ACT Fibernet

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Fast Mode, a leading independent media, research, and analysis platform, announced that Aprecomm, a provider of an intuitive, self-healing network and customer experience platform, received two highly coveted awards at The Fast Mode Awards ceremony during the inaugural Live X show in Kuala Lumpur.

Aprecomm took home both the Analytics & Intelligence Champion title for Impact in the Solution Provider category and the AI & GenAI Pioneer award forImpact in the Telco category, in collaboration with its service provider partner ACT Fibernet. The awards, organized by The Fast Mode, celebrate breakthrough technologies and visionary leadership shaping the global telecom industry, recognizing solutions that drive innovation, operational excellence, and enhanced customer experiences.

Aprecomm's platform leverages advanced AI and patented Quality of Experience (QoE) algorithms to optimize broadband and Wi-Fi performance at the application level. Service providers have access to a unified dashboard offering full visibility into network health, enabling proactive support, faster issue resolution, and reduced operational costs.

For consumers, the platform ensures uninterrupted, high-quality connectivity by optimizing Wi-Fi channels and managing network traffic to deliver peak performance across all devices. Deployments with service providers, including ACT Fibernet, have delivered tangible results - faster internet speeds, significant reductions in support calls and truck rolls, improved first-call resolution, and measurable reductions in subscriber churn.

Winners of the awards are evaluated against The Fast Mode solution assessment framework, in which Aprecomm excelled in Impact with its delivery of AI-driven network automation that enhances network reliability, improves service quality, and allows providers to scale rapidly while reducing support burdens. Entries are further assessed by expert review by the awards judging panel.

"This year's The Fast Mode Awards recorded over 300 entries from some of telecom's most prominent players, and the competition was very tough," said Tara Neal, Executive Editor at The Fast Mode. "Receiving not one, but two awards endorses Aprecomm's leadership in delivering highly reliable online connectivity that brings down operational costs for service providers by improving online user experiences for subscribers."

"It's a tremendous achievement to be recognized by The Fast Mode Awards in both the Analytics and AI categories," said Mark Goodburn, Head of Global Marketing at Aprecomm. "The awards validate our success in partnering with internet service providers to help them optimize online customer experience through the innovative use of AI."

Aprecomm continues to expand its global footprint, deploying scalable AI solutions that optimize network performance, automate Wi-Fi management, and improve the broadband experience for millions of subscribers. The company actively champions open standards and is CPE-agnostic-its latest product, AIVRA, an agentic AI solution slated for launch in March 2026, is set to streamline operational insights for service providers.

Aprecomm was also listed in The Fast Mode's Vendors to Watch 2026, which spotlights technology providers expected to drive some of the most exciting advancements in the telecom sector over the next year. The recognition underscores the company's commitment to redefining how broadband networks learn, adapt, and deliver exceptional digital experiences.

About The Fast Mode

The Fast Mode is a leading independent media and research platform covering global IT and telecommunications. Founded in 2013, it has grown into one of the industry's top digital publications, reaching millions of readers each year with news, analysis, and thought leadership. The Fast Mode has worked with more than 500 technology companies - from emerging innovators to global multinationals - to highlight new technologies, strategic insights, and market developments across IP networking, automation, cloud, IoT, and digital services. With its strong industry presence, The Fast Mode is a trusted partner for driving visibility, technology adoption, and industry-wide impact.

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm harnesses AI to deliver a unique application suite that enables service providers to build self-optimizing, self-healing broadband networks. Our quality-of-experience engine monitors and optimizes WiFi performance to ensure consumers enjoy the best possible internet experience. At the same time, our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money. Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations, partnering with more than 50 service providers worldwide.

