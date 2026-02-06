Hoshine, Risen Energy, Jolywood, and Irico have all issued forecasts for net losses in 2025, as rising raw material costs and weak industrial silicon prices squeeze margins across the sector.Hoshine Silicon Industry forecasts a full-year 2025 net loss attributable to shareholders of CNY 3.3 billion to 2.8 billion ($454 million to $ 385 million), with profit declining sharply year on year. The company said the industrial silicon market saw a significant contraction in demand amid photovoltaic supply-demand adjustments, driving down prices and weighing heavily on its PV-related business. According ...

