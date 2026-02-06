Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Advertising agency Clear Ads announced today it has integrated Google's updated Trends platform into its keyword research process for e-commerce clients, following the January 14 addition of Gemini AI capabilities to the Trends Explore page.

The updated Google Trends interface allows users to compare up to eight search terms simultaneously, displays twice the number of rising queries on each timeline, and includes an AI-powered side panel that suggests related topics and accepts natural language queries. The platform redesign is available on desktop at no cost.

Clear Ads adopted the updated tool to support product research for e-commerce sellers expanding across sales channels. The agency's revised workflow uses Gemini's automated comparison suggestions to identify rising search terms in product categories and seasonal demand shifts.

"We documented our implementation process in a guide so other e-commerce teams can evaluate the tool for their own workflows," said George Meressa, Founder of Clear Ads.

The full free guide is available at https://clearadsagency.com/how-do-e-commerce-brands-use-google-trends-with-gemini-ai-for-free-keyword-research/.

The Gemini integration currently operates on desktop only. Google Trends displays relative search interest on a 0-100 scale rather than absolute search volume.

About the company: Clear Ads is an advertising agency serving e-commerce brands across the UK, US, and Europe. Founded by George Meressa.

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83InCxwvH70

