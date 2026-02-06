Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
WKN: 576798 | ISIN: US50186Q2021 | Ticker-Symbol: LGLG
Frankfurt
06.02.26 | 09:19
14,600 Euro
+6,57 % +0,900
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,60014,60012:52
PR Newswire
06.02.2026 12:18 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LG SET TO UNVEIL PIONEERING 11MP DIAGNOSTIC AND IMMERSIVE 3D SURGICAL DISPLAYS AT WORLD HEALTH EXPO

Reaffirming a commitment to transformative healthcare technology, LG returns to Dubai's health industry showpiece setting new benchmarks for clinical precision and efficiency.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today announced its significant participation at the World Health Expo 2026, being held from February 9 to 12 in Dubai, where as a leader in display technology it will unveil its latest innovations in medical imaging, including a revolutionary diagnostic monitor and an advanced 3D surgical display, both designed to enhance patient care and streamline medical workflows.

LG SET TO UNVEIL PIONEERING 11MP DIAGNOSTIC AND IMMERSIVE 3D SURGICAL DISPLAYS AT WORLD HEALTH EXPO

Building on its legacy of continuous innovation in the healthcare sector, LG is leveraging the World Health Expo (formerly Arab Health) as a pivotal platform to demonstrate how its cutting-edge medical display solutions are shaping the future of clinical review and operational efficiency.

In consistently pushing the boundaries of medical imaging, empowering healthcare professionals with superior image quality and intelligent features, LG is directly contributing to more accurate diagnoses and precise interventions, with the newly announced solutions meticulously designed to meet - and exceed - the rigorous demands of clinical environments, providing the essential tools for delivering exceptional patient care more efficiently and effectively.

At the forefront of LG's exhibit is the new 40-inch 11MP Curved Ultrawide Diagnostic Monitor; a state-of-the-art display that redefines diagnostic capabilities with its expansive, 5120 x 2160 (11MP) curved screen, offering an unparalleled 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio that provides a comprehensive view of medical images.

Featuring an IPS Black panel with a high contrast ratio of 2,000:1 and 500cd/m2 brightness, it delivers deep blacks and exceptional detail crucial for accurate readings. And it is equipped with a detachable calibration sensor for consistent accuracy, 3PBP (Picture-by-Picture) for multi-source viewing, and integrated KVM functionality for seamless multi-PC control, proving to be a monitor particularly engineered for peak productivity in demanding diagnostic environments, while its versatile USB-C port also supports 65W power delivery, simplifying workstation setup.

Complementing the diagnostic advancements, LG will also spotlight its 32-inch 3D Surgical Display. Similarly engineered for precision and clarity, this one for the operating room, the specialized monitor provides immersive 3D visualization, enabling surgeons to perceive depth and intricate anatomical details with unprecedented accuracy during complex procedures. Its high-resolution display, too, is vital for applications such as endoscopic and laparoscopic imaging, enhancing surgical outcomes by offering a lifelike perspective.

Visitors to the World Health Expo 2026 are invited to catch a glimpse of these two groundbreaking innovations, and experience LG's complete lineup of innovative medical display solutions and future technologies. For more information on LG's hospital & healthcare solutions, please visit: https://www.lg.com/global/business/industries/hospital-healthcare/

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company?
The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platform. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit?www.LGnewsroom.com.????

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888742/LG_3D_DISPLAY.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-set-to-unveil-pioneering-11mp-diagnostic-and-immersive-3d-surgical-displays-at-world-health-expo-302681234.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
